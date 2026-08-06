Atera Achieves ISO/IEC 42001 Certification, Strengthening Enterprise AI Governance

Independent certification validates Atera's AI governance framework as enterprises increasingly evaluate vendors on responsible AI practices

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atera, the pioneer of the Autonomous IT platform for the modern enterprise, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001 certification, the world's first international standard for AI management systems. Following an independent third-party audit, the certification validates Atera's framework for developing, deploying, and managing AI responsibly, as enterprise organizations place greater emphasis on AI governance during vendor evaluations.

As AI becomes increasingly embedded in enterprise operations, security, procurement, and legal teams are placing more emphasis on how vendors govern AI throughout its lifecycle. ISO/IEC 42001 establishes internationally recognized requirements for AI governance, including risk management, human oversight, transparency, data governance, accountability, and lifecycle monitoring, with compliance independently verified through third-party certification.

The certification reinforces the operational safeguards behind Atera's AI-native platform, which combines AI-assisted experiences with autonomous execution to help enterprise IT teams work more efficiently. This includes Robin, Atera's patented autonomous IT agent, which detects, diagnoses, remediates, and verifies technical incidents by taking action directly across enterprise devices, servers, networks, and mainframes without requiring a technician in the loop.

"As enterprises move AI from experimentation into production, how AI is managed has become just as important as what it can do," said Gil Pekelman, co-founder and CEO of Atera. "Organizations need confidence that the AI operating inside their environments is being managed responsibly. Achieving ISO/IEC 42001 certification provides independent validation that our AI governance aligns with a globally recognized standard and reinforces our long-standing commitment to earning enterprise trust."

ISO/IEC 42001 extends the management system approach of ISO 27001 to address oversight specific to AI systems. It joins Atera's existing certifications, including ISO 27001, 27017, 27018, 27032, SOC 2 type II, TX-Ramp and HIPAA.

"Robin doesn't simply recommend actions. It executes inside enterprise environments," said Noam Vander, Chief Information Security Officer at Atera. "When AI is operating on behalf of IT teams, 'trust us' isn't enough. ISO/IEC 42001 provides independent validation and confidence to our customers that our AI is built, secured, and governed in a responsible and transparent manner according to an internationally recognized standard."

The certification builds on Atera's enterprise security and compliance program and further distinguishes the company as one of the first organizations in its industry to achieve ISO/IEC 42001 certification. As enterprise organizations increasingly evaluate AI vendors on governance, transparency, and risk management, ISO/IEC 42001 is emerging as an important indicator of AI maturity and operational readiness.

About Atera

Atera is defining the category of Autonomous IT, in which AI agents resolve technical incidents end-to-end, without a technician in the loop. Robin by Atera is the world's only AI technician that detects, diagnoses, remediates, and verifies incidents by taking action directly on devices, servers, networks, and mainframes—resolving technical Tier 1 and complex Tier 2 incidents in full.

Built on a patented architecture, Robin operates as a system of action, working within existing enterprise environments and adhering to the highest enterprise-grade security and compliance standards. It is governed by configurable guardrails, complete audit trails, and approval workflows.

More than 13,000 organizations across 120+ countries rely on Atera to keep their people working, uninterrupted. To learn more, visit atera.com.

SOURCE Atera