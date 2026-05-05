Atera Sets New Standard for Enterprise AI with Landmark Autonomous IT Performance Guarantee

At ServiceNow Knowledge 2026, Atera guarantees Robin will resolve 50% of both Tier 1 and complex Tier 2 technical IT tickets within 90 days or they'll waive all fees—marking a shift from AI promise to proven outcomes

LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the ServiceNow Knowledge 2026 conference, Atera, the pioneer of Autonomous IT for the modern enterprise, set a new benchmark for enterprise AI by announcing the world's first-ever performance guarantee for an autonomous AI agent to resolve technical incidents end-to-end. Robin, Atera's autonomous IT agent, is now guaranteed to independently resolve 50% of an enterprise's Tier 1 and complex Tier 2 tickets within the first 90 days of onboarding, or the company will waive all fees. To accelerate time to value, Atera also guarantees a 72-hour proof of concept that brings Robin live in an enterprise environment, where it autonomously resolves its first real set of tickets.

In an era where AI hype often outpaces actual utility, this unprecedented guarantee for resolving technical incidents marks a fundamental shift from promising ideas to proven results. By putting a definitive stake in the ground, Atera is giving enterprises a clear, measurable, and risk-free path to move from cautious experimentation to full-scale AI adoption, ensuring the Agentic Era delivers ROI from day one. While Robin is capable of resolving 92% of technical issues autonomously over time, Atera's guarantee sets a clear, measurable baseline for early success.

"For too long, the tech industry has asked technology leaders to take a leap of faith on the 'potential' of AI, but potential doesn't clear ticket backlogs or end friction-laden employee experiences to let people work," said Gil Pekelman, Co-founder and CEO of Atera. "By guaranteeing that Robin will resolve half of all Tier 1 technical tickets autonomously within 90 days, we are removing uncertainty and risk. We are the first company in the world to stand behind our AI resolving technical incidents with this level of conviction, proving that autonomous IT is no longer a future goal, but a present-day reality that delivers ROI from day one."

Shifting from Copilots to Autonomous Results

The Atera Autonomy Guarantee signals a turning point in enterprise software. While traditional AI tools act as copilots that still rely on human intervention, Robin is designed for true autonomy, identifying, troubleshooting, and resolving technical issues end-to-end without human oversight. This shift enables IT teams to move beyond reactive ticket management and focus on strategic initiatives that drive business impact.

The 90-Day Guarantee Highlights:

50% Tier 1 and Complex Tier 2 Ticket Resolution: A concrete target for tasks including password resets, software deployment, and system troubleshooting.

A concrete target for tasks including password resets, software deployment, and system troubleshooting. Rapid Time-to-Value: A structured onboarding process designed to reach peak autonomous efficiency within three months, including a guaranteed 72-hour proof of concept in which Robin is deployed in your environment and autonomously resolves its first real ticket.

A structured onboarding process designed to reach peak autonomous efficiency within three months, including a guaranteed 72-hour proof of concept in which Robin is deployed in your environment and autonomously resolves its first real ticket. Confidence-Backed Investment: A performance mandate that ensures enterprises pay for outcomes, not just technology.

"Our goal is to give enterprises their time back and Let People Work," added Tal Dagan, CPO of Atera. "By setting a hard benchmark of 50% resolution, we are challenging the industry to stop talking about what AI could do and start showing what it is doing for the bottom line."

Beyond performance benchmarks, Atera is focused on solving the hidden cost of IT friction: everyday disruptions that delay onboarding, stall workflows, and erode productivity across teams. Through its "Let People Work" campaign, the company positions autonomous IT as more than an efficiency gain, but a fundamental unlock for how work gets done. With Robin, that vision becomes operational, resolving issues at the endpoint without tickets, delays, or escalation loops, so technology accelerates work instead of slowing it down.

This milestone builds on growing industry recognition, including Atera being named a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Management Tools.

To learn more, visit the Atera team at booth #4509 during ServiceNow Knowledge 2026 and read about the Atera Autonomy Guarantee here: https://www.atera.com/lp/autonomous-it-robin-sn/.

About Atera: Atera is building the future of IT, one where AI agents resolve the majority of IT incidents. Our mission is simple: Let People Work. At the heart of this vision is Robin by Atera, an autonomous IT agent built on patented technology that detects issues, diagnoses root causes, executes fixes, and verifies resolution end to end, without a technician ever touching it. This is not copilot-assisted IT. This is Autonomous IT that resolves 92% of technical issues.

Unlike legacy solutions that layer AI on top of broken workflows and still require a human to act, Atera is the only platform that autonomously resolves technical IT incidents from detection through diagnosis, remediation, and closure, without human intervention. When IT issues resolve themselves, instantly and silently, employees stay in flow, projects don't stall, and deadlines aren't missed.

Trusted by more than 13,000 customers across 120+ countries, Atera helps modern enterprises eliminate the IT ticket, scale operations, and turn IT into a driver of lasting business growth.

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SOURCE Atera