Atera Extends Enterprise Lead with Top G2 Rankings

Ranked No. 1 across 15 G2 Summer 2026 reports, Atera outperforms platforms including ServiceNow, Salesforce, and Microsoft Copilot as enterprises increasingly prioritize outcome-driven AI

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atera, the pioneer of the Autonomous IT platform for the modern enterprise, today announced a series of enterprise milestones with No. 1 rankings across 15 G2 Summer 2026 Index reports spanning five categories and evaluating customer preferences across Implementation, Usability, and Results. The G2 rankings place Atera ahead of other enterprise platforms such as ServiceNow, Salesforce Agentforce, Microsoft Copilot, and Jira, reflecting growing enterprise demand for its patented Autonomous IT agent, Robin.

Atera Rankings in G2 Summer 2026 AI Agent Indices

Atera took the top spot in multiple Enterprise categories, including AI Agents, Agentic AI Software, AIOps Platforms, AI IT Agents, and Service Desk. Several of the reports evaluate highly competitive markets, with some covering more than 100 vendors. G2's Index reports are widely used by enterprise software buyers. Atera's No. 1 rankings highlight a shift in how organizations evaluate both AI-driven and enterprise IT platforms, with greater emphasis on customer-validated outcomes and verifiable ROI.

At the center of this momentum is Atera's Autonomous IT agent, Robin, which ranked first across the three core AI Agents indices: Results, Implementation, and Usability. With scores of 9.55 in Implementation, 9.40 in Results, and 9.31 in Usability out of a possible 10, Atera achieved the highest overall performance in the category. Ranking No. 1 across all three indices demonstrates consistent strength from initial deployment through measurable business outcomes.

"These milestones reflect a broader shift in how enterprise teams adopt and evaluate AI," said Gil Pekelman, co-founder and CEO of Atera. "Organizations are moving beyond the theoretical promise of AI and focusing on measurable impact in practice. Robin was designed to remove the everyday technology friction that gets in the way of work and help people stay focused on higher-value work that moves the needle for their organizations. That's what these rankings ultimately reflect."

Consistent performance across the full lifecycle

G2's AI Agent Index reports evaluate platforms across three critical phases of adoption:

Implementation Index: Speed and ease of deployment

Speed and ease of deployment Results Index: ROI and business impact

ROI and business impact Usability Index: Ease of use and administration

Atera's No. 1 ranking across all three phases reflects strength across the full AI agent lifecycle as enterprise buyers increasingly evaluate AI agents based on end-to-end performance rather than isolated capabilities.

Autonomous execution that delivers results

Atera's patented AI agent, Robin, is designed to detect, diagnose, and resolve technical issues end-to-end, without a technician needed in the loop. Unlike platforms that primarily route tickets or surface recommendations, Robin takes action to resolve IT incidents autonomously across devices, servers, mainframes, and networks, enabling IT teams to focus on higher-value work while employees continue working uninterrupted.

About Atera

Atera is defining the category of Autonomous IT, in which AI agents resolve technical incidents end-to-end, without a technician in the loop. Robin by Atera is the world's only AI technician that detects, diagnoses, remediates, and verifies incidents by taking action directly on devices, servers, networks, and mainframes—resolving technical Tier 1 and complex Tier 2 incidents in full.

Built on a patented architecture, Robin operates as a system of action, working within existing enterprise environments and adhering to the highest enterprise-grade security and compliance standards. It is governed by configurable guardrails, complete audit trails, and approval workflows.

More than 13,000 organizations across 120+ countries rely on Atera to keep their people working, uninterrupted. To learn more, visit atera.com.

SOURCE Atera