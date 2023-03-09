Atera and ESET Announce New Partnership to Make IT Solutions More Secure

TEL AVIV, Israel and SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atera , the cloud-based all-in-one Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Helpdesk and Reporting platform for IT professionals, today announced a new strategic partnership and integration with ESET , a global leader in digital security. The partnership enables Atera's community of IT professionals to easily deploy advanced anti-malware solutions to protect their customers.

"As cyberattacks increase in sophistication and frequency, it is important that we partner with cybersecurity leaders like ESET to offer proactive protection against the toughest malware, and arm customers against zero-day threats," said Gil Pekelman, CEO of Atera. "ESET's multi-layered approach to threat detection as well as response, including threat intelligence feeds, endpoint detection and response and advanced cloud sandboxing, helps our partners minimize their attack surface and address the growing threat landscape. The resulting integrated offering represents a tremendous opportunity for Atera and its global customer base."

ESET advanced security solutions provide unparalleled protection to managed service providers (MSPs) and IT professionals – securing users' data while also improving the bottom line. The server-free, cloud-based solution allows IT professionals to automate and seamlessly protect vital assets within the Atera platform. The result is a superior anti-malware and threat detection solution that provides real-time intelligence and threat monitoring to protect customers of all verticals and sizes, from small businesses to enterprises.

"We've been impressed with Atera's growth trajectory and are pleased to partner with them to support the needs of IT professionals across the globe," said Ryan Grant, Vice President of Sales for ESET North America. "Atera's development team has worked tirelessly to ensure a best-in-class integration that enhances the customer experience for IT professionals by reducing complexity and providing proactive threat detection and response. We are committed to growing together, serving our customers and expanding the integration over time."

This integration will include the option for users to activate, provision and deploy ESET's products directly from Atera, providing additional ease of use within the platform. Customers will gain access to ESET's dashboard, which includes license management, detailed reporting and customer site administration capabilities. IT professionals using Atera have the option to choose from four popular solution tier packages: ESET PROTECT Entry, ESET PROTECT Advanced, ESET PROTECT Compete or ESET PROTECT Enterprise – advanced and customizable security solutions that include endpoint security, detection and response; file and mail server security; mobile security and more.

Atera recently announced a new integration with OpenAI, which helps users automatically generate scripts to help execute processes that would otherwise weigh down already stretched-thin IT teams. Looking to the future, Atera will continue to play a significant role in the way that IT departments manage, protect and automate various technology and IT processes with help from the dozens of integrations currently offered through the Atera Marketplace .

To learn more about ESET solutions and Atera, visit https://www.atera.com/integrations/eset/ .

About Atera

Atera is the developer of a Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Helpdesk and Reporting platform for IT departments and MSPS. With more than 11,000 customers in over 105 countries, Atera's intuitive all-in-one platform offers IT professionals and businesses improved operational efficiency, seamless integrations, and end-to-end real time visibility across multiple systems at industry-disruptive pricing. Atera's platform empowers IT teams of all sizes to maximize efficiency and drive growth and improvements while transforming to a streamlined remote work environment. To learn more, visit atera.com .

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

