Atera Announces Key Executive Appointments to Propel Growth in 2025

New CISO, CMO, and CRO Set to Lead Next Phase of Expansion Ahead of Autopilot Launch

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atera, the all-in-one IT management platform powered by Action AI™, today announced three strategic leadership appointments to fuel its growth as the company gears up for its biggest year yet. As part of its commitment to fostering innovation, empowering talent, and nurturing its accessible work culture, Atera has announced three exciting C-Suite appointments:

Noam Vander joins Atera as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). With over 15 years of cybersecurity experience, including his previous role as CISO at Fiverr, Noam will oversee all cybersecurity, privacy, and risk management efforts at Atera, ensuring the company's products and infrastructure remain secure, available, and reliable in today's ever-evolving environment. Nir Elharar moves into the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Having served as VP of Marketing at Atera for the past 2.5 years, Nir has played a crucial role in scaling the marketing department and leading creative campaigns, as well as the launch of Atera's AI Copilot. As CMO, he will continue to drive Atera's brand strategy and market positioning. Prior to Atera, after spending years at Google, Nir held leadership roles at Outbrain and Duda.

Emanuel Kanievsky moves into the role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) after serving as Global VP of Sales, where he built and scaled Atera's revenue engine. Emanuel brings extensive expertise in Enterprise software, SaaS growth, and strategic partnerships, honed through leadership roles at Microsoft, Sisense, and SysAid Technologies, as well as LinkedIn-acquired Oribi. He will now oversee Atera's revenue-driving teams, focusing on growth, customer acquisition, and the launch of the highly anticipated Autopilot as the company enters its next phase of expansion.

This news comes amid significant momentum at Atera, which recently expanded its global footprint with the opening of its flagship office in New York City. The company has also secured strategic partnerships with leaders such as Acronis, Bitdefender, ThreatDown (powered by Malwarebytes), GoTo's Miradore, and Zapier, further solidifying its position as a global leader in IT management.

"I'm thrilled to join Atera and contribute to the continued success of a company that's revolutionizing IT management, especially at such an exciting moment in time ahead of its Autopilot launch," said Noam Vander, newly appointed CISO at Atera. "As cybersecurity becomes increasingly critical to businesses globally, I look forward to ensuring Atera remains a trusted leader in securing IT environments while driving innovation forward."

Atera's focus on a flat work culture—where every voice is heard, and every idea is valued—has been a driving force behind the dual internal promotions. By providing employees with the autonomy to take ownership of their roles and supporting their continuous development, Atera ensures that leadership is accessible to all, empowering individuals at every level to take initiative and drive change.

"We're entering 2025 with immense momentum, and these appointments reflect the incredible strength of our team and the culture we've built," said Gil Pekelman, Co-Founder and CEO of Atera. "At Atera, we believe in empowering our people and giving them the opportunity to grow, succeed, and lead from within. Nir and Emanuel have been integral to our success, consistently demonstrating innovation, leadership, and a deep commitment to our customers and mission. With Noam's expertise joining the team, we are even better positioned to help IT teams and MSPs stay secure and compliant with a platform that follows the highest standards."

About Atera:

Atera is transforming IT management with our all-in-one Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Helpdesk, Ticketing, and automation platform, powered by Action AI™. Built to streamline and scale operations, Atera empowers IT teams and MSPs to efficiently manage and protect infrastructure, automate tasks, and ensure service quality. Featuring powerful tools such as AI, real-time diagnostics, patch management, and reporting & analytics, Atera supports over 12,000 customers in 120+ countries with per-tech pricing and unlimited devices—driving growth and cost efficiency across the board.

To learn more, visit www.atera.com.

