Atera Announces New Hires Amid Rapid Growth Period

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atera, a remote-first IT management company helping businesses transform as the world evolves to a remote work model, today announced Lior Torem as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Oren Elimelech as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). These appointments follow the company's recent $77 million funding round enabling Atera's continued global expansion through new product innovation and expanded research and development to transform the IT industry with revolutionary cloud-based technology.

Lior Torem will now serve as Atera's chief financial officer. He joins the company as an experienced finance executive with a proven track record in leading public and private companies across the high-tech industry, including two successful NASDAQ IPOs. In his new role at Atera, his responsibilities will include overseeing all financial operations and working closely with the CEO, Board and management on implementing strategic financial strategies that set the foundation for continued growth. Lior joins Atera from Voyager Labs where he served as CFO and helped accelerate the company's growth by refocusing their business model and go-to-market strategy.

"Atera's growth has been incredibly impressive and I'm thrilled to join the team at this critical moment. I came onboard first and foremost because of the DNA of the company's leadership, both on a personal and professional level. I'm looking forward to helping drive the company's growth and guide the investment as we expand our customer footprint and intuitive product capabilities for MSPs and businesses across community, products and people," said Torem.

Oren Elimelech joins Atera as the company's first chief information security officer, where he will govern information and cybersecurity systems, as well as the company's defense systems in product, production, and corporate environments. Oren brings more than 20 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry to his new role, having previously served as CISO of the First Digital Bank, Global CISO at Sapiens, and Director of Cybersecurity at the Ministry of Transport and Road Safety. Additionally, Oren is a current Research Associate at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism at The Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya.

"The evolving technological landscape is increasing the cyber threats that companies are facing, highlighting the need for companies to implement layered security for their digital assets. Atera is uniquely positioned to disrupt the traditional landscape and implement IT support and PSA management for partners, and I'm excited to be a part of this solution to help create a bespoke cybersecurity program," said Elimelech.

With these new hires, Atera is continuing its rapid growth in the remote-first IT management field. The company, in addition to their recent $77 million series B funding round, has also advanced their user interface experience by releasing new automated features to their ticketing and feature board capabilities.

To learn more about Atera's all-in-one platform, latest investment, and product and community enhancements, please visit www.atera.com

About Atera

Atera is the developer of a predictive automation and remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform, built with a dispersed workforce in mind. With more than 7,000 customers in over 90 countries, Atera's intuitive all-in-one platform offers MSPs and businesses improved operational efficiency, seamless integration, and end-to-end management at industry-disruptive pricing. Atera's platform empowers IT teams of all sizes to maximize efficiency while transforming to a streamlined remote work environment by analyzing over 40,000 data points per second, 24/7. To learn more, visit atera.com.

