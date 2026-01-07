Atera Named a Visionary in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Management Tools

Atera Celebrates Latest Recognition and Welcomes Chris Lane as VP Brand

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atera , the #1 AI platform for IT management, today announced its recognition as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Management Tools.* According to Gartner, "By 2029, over 50% of organizations will adopt autonomous endpoint management (AEM) capabilities within advanced endpoint management and digital employee experience (DEX) tools, an increase from 15% in 2026." Our team sees this recognition as a significant step in underscoring how Atera is redefining IT operations and how companies troubleshoot devices with the power of AI agents and enhanced automation.

In fact, according to Atera's recent Leading Enterprise IT with AI report based on a survey of over 1,000 CIOs and VPs of IT at U.S. enterprise organizations, AI has redefined what it means to lead in IT, with a whopping 63% of IT leaders reporting their roles have evolved due to advances in AI.

The prestigious title was awarded based on Atera's commitment to innovation, customer-centric design, and the evolution of endpoint management into autonomous, AI-driven operations that boost technician productivity and eliminate the menial work. Atera's platform, which supports Windows, macOS, and Linux device management, is the future of IT with the world's first Autonomous IT platform, powered by a built-in, always-learning fleet of AI agents. Atera's AI roadmap is centered on delivering agentic IT operations, where intelligent agents execute tasks end-to-end across diagnostics, remediation, ticket resolution, and optimization. AI Copilot provides real-time insights, recommendations, and automated actions, while IT Autopilot enables end users to self-serve and resolve IT issues—without human intervention. The Gartner recognition highlighted Atera's unique per-technician licensing model, which allows unlimited endpoint management for a predictable fee, making it especially attractive to both IT departments and managed service providers (MSPs). Trusted by more than 13,000 customers in over 120 countries, Atera empowers organizations to transform IT into a driver of lasting business growth.

"We had a landmark 2025, achieving exponential sales growth of 500% for our patented AI agents, and this recognition is a fantastic way to continue that momentum in 2026," said Gil Pekeleman, CEO and co-founder of Atera. "Customers and industry leaders are recognizing the importance of AI and autonomous IT to drive their endpoint management forward."

In a strategic move to further accelerate its global brand vision, Atera has appointed Chris Lane as Vice President of Brand. The appointment reflects Atera's investment in building a globally recognized brand that clearly articulates its AI-first vision for the future of IT. Based in San Francisco, Chris joins Atera after leading the company's initial rebrand four years ago. In his new role, Chris will run Atera's global brand strategy and drive value to a market that showcases Atera at the forefront of Autonomous IT management. Chris will report to Atera CMO, Nir Elharar, and will collaborate closely to shape global campaigns and brand direction.

Chris Lane added, "Atera is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of IT transformation. I'm excited to partner with the team to build out a bold brand strategy and messaging platform that reflects our leadership in AI-powered IT management."

About Atera: Atera is leading the future of IT with the world's first Autonomous IT platform, with a built-in, always-learning fleet of patented AI agents. At its core is IT Autopilot; an autonomous, context-aware AI agent that functions as a personal IT professional for every employee, and AI Copilot, an IT technician's companion designed to boost productivity and efficiency. The full-stack platform unifies RMM, ticketing, help desk, patch management, and all essential IT operations into one secure, scalable solution. Trusted by more than 13,000 customers in 120+ countries, Atera helps organizations scale, boost service quality, and turn IT into a driver of lasting business growth.

