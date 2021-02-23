Atera Partners with K1 to Meet the New Demands of IT Management for Dispersed Workforces

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atera, a remote-first IT management company helping businesses transform as the world shifts to a remote work model, today announced a $25 million investment from K1 Investment Management ("K1"). With this financing round, Atera will further ramp up research and development, expand its geographic footprint and accelerate its market expansion efforts.

Atera is the world's first all-in-one platform that combines remote monitoring and management ("RMM") with helpdesk, reporting, and operations management in a single intuitive system. Atera's remote-first IT management platform enables managed service providers ("MSPs") and IT professionals to shift from reactive task takers to proactive problem solvers. IT departments are no longer managing just an office environment but are now responsible for managing hundreds of remote home-offices, each with its own technology. Atera is uniquely positioned to support and sustain this global transformation to a dispersed workforce and will leverage its support from K1 to positively impact organizations' bottom-line with proactive insights allowing teams to operate effectively and efficiently.

"The global pandemic has fundamentally altered the way businesses operate, and the department hit first, and hardest, was IT. Unfortunately, the legacy IT management solutions on the market are clunky, costly, and unable to deliver the immediate business transformation our new reality demands from a remote workforce," said Gil Pekelman, Atera CEO and co-founder. "We're proud to continue to help thousands of businesses navigate the new normal and are thrilled to reach even more with the financial backing from K1. With K1's support, Atera will start a new phase of product innovation and global growth to assist more MSPs and companies in tackling these challenges."

"Since we began working with Atera, we've been able to do more for our clients in one day than what we had spent over a year implementing on other platforms," said Warwick Burns, Owner of Warwick Data Solutions in Nashville. "In a single afternoon, my team is able to have a customer's entire office online and working remotely without needing to spend days on-site or installing individual components on each monitored device, allowing us to focus on servicing existing, and growing new, customer relationships."

The intuitive design and automation features not only save hours of time on traditionally manual tasks but enable businesses to get up and running in minutes, versus hours of costly implementation and training. Its RMM platform provides professionals with proactive, predictive insights which identify and remedy problems within an organization before they cause business stoppage by analyzing more than 40,000 data points per second, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Atera's innovative approach to remote-first IT management is evidenced by its fast-paced growth with more than 6,000 customers in 75 countries," said Roy Liao, Senior Vice President at K1. "We are excited to partner with Atera as it continues to change the landscape of the MSP and IT industries, especially during unprecedented times of disruption to normal business operations. As Atera's platform expands, it will drive greater cost and time efficiencies for IT professionals and MSPs alike."

About Atera

Atera is the developer of a predictive automation and remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform, built with a dispersed workforce in mind. With more than 6,000 customers in 75 countries, Atera's intuitive all-in-one platform offers MSPs and businesses improved operational efficiency, seamless integration and end-to-end management at industry-disruptive pricing. Atera's platform empowers IT teams of all sizes to increase operational efficiency while transforming to a streamlined remote working environment by analyzing over 40,000 data points per second around the clock. To learn more, visit atera.com .

About K1

K1 builds category-leading enterprise software companies. As a global investment firm, K1 assists high-growth businesses to achieve successful outcomes, and invests alongside strong management teams that continue to guide their organizations on a day-to-day basis. With over 100 professionals, K1 changes industry landscapes by assisting with operationally-focused growth strategies designed to assist portfolio companies scale efficiently. Since inception of the firm, K1 has partnered with over 140 enterprise software companies including industry leaders such as Apttus, Buildium, Checkmarx, Clarizen, ControlUp, Emburse, FMG Suite, Granicus, Litera Microsystems, Onit, Rave Mobile Safety, RFPIO, Smarsh, WorkForce Software and Zapproved. For more information about K1, please visit k1capital.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/k1im .

