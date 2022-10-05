Atera Strengthens Advisory Board with Appointment of Charles Tomeo, CRO at Axcient

Veteran IT and cybersecurity executive brings over 20 years of experience to advance Atera's market leadership

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atera, the cloud-based all-in-one remote monitoring and management (RMM) and professional services automation (PSA) platform for IT professionals, today announced the appointment of Charles Tomeo, Chief Revenue Officer at Axcient to its Advisory Board. Bringing more than 20 years of IT and cybersecurity experience, Charles will support Atera's continued growth through strategic guidance, diverse industry landscape knowledge and thought leadership.

"We are excited to welcome Charles to Atera's Advisory Board at such a pivotal moment for our industry", said Gil Pekelman, Chief Executive Officer at Atera. "Charles will play an important role in the future of the company by ensuring our strategy aligns with the growing needs of our customers in today's competitive landscape. Additionally, his extensive knowledge of endpoint, web security and data protection markets and the various channels that sell and support those, complements our mission of providing unmatched security solutions for our global customer base."

Charles currently serves as Chief Revenue Officer for Axcient, where he leads the development, strategy and execution of sales for the cloud backup and data protection product portfolios. He leverages an innovative approach to the channel through a network of market-leading partners and managed service providers (MSPs) with a keen focus on being easy to do business with and believing in integrity in the channel. Charles has also been recognized for several awards, including being a six-time CRN Channel Chief (2016-2022), 50 most influential Channel Chiefs 2016-2020, CRN Top 100 Executives of 2021-2022, and a Top 25 Technology Disrupter of 2021-2022, among others.

"I'm honored to be joining Atera's Advisory Board at this transformative time for both the company and our industry", said Charles Tomeo. "Given the increasing demand for products that help MSPs and IT professionals, I'm looking forward to supporting Atera as they continue to push the boundaries of IT innovation and deliver intuitive solutions that help customers evolve their business."

Additionally, as Atera continues to grow its leadership bench to drive innovation for customers, the company has hired Hila Naor as Vice President of Product, Lior Ben-Arie as Vice President of Research and Development, Emanuel Kanievsky as Vice President of Sales and Nir Elharar as Vice President of Marketing. To view Atera's full leadership team, see here .

About Atera

Atera is the developer of a Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform, built with a dispersed workforce in mind. With more than 10,000 customers in over 105 countries, Atera's intuitive all-in-one platform offers IT professionals and businesses improved operational efficiency, seamless integrations, and end-to-end management at industry-disruptive pricing. Atera's platform empowers IT teams of all sizes to maximize efficiency while transforming to a streamlined remote work environment by analyzing over 60,000 data points per second, 24/7. To learn more, visit www.atera.com .

