Aterian Investment Partners Acquires Bright International

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aterian Investment Partners ("Aterian"), a private investment firm, announced it has acquired Bright International Corporation ("Bright", or the "Company"), the largest producer of hair bleach products in the United States for the industry's leading health & beauty and personal care brands.

Founded in 1987, Bright manufactures powdered hair bleach, liquid cream and lotion-based hair bleach, liquid developers and hair colors for blue-chip consumer product brands for both the professional salon and retail markets. In partnership with its customers, Bright provides research and development, product innovation, formulation, blending, filling, and assembly/kitting at its purpose-built and state-of-the-art facility and laboratory in Coolidge, Arizona.

Christopher H. Thomas, Co-Founder and Partner at Aterian, said, "As Bright's partner we look forward to bringing further innovation, capital and resources to the organization while maintaining the customer-centric approach and manufacturing expertise that made Bright the world class operation it is today. The Company will be a platform for further investments in the consumer, health & beauty and personal care industry."

Joshua Ciampa, Principal at Aterian, added, "Bright has established its impressive market leadership position by uniquely marrying innovation and R&D support with contract manufacturing. The Company has made significant investments in its human capital, facility and equipment, laboratory, and processes to differentiate itself, and complements Aterian's investments in market leading manufacturing businesses."

Anthony Bibars, Founder of Bright, said, "This transaction will allow for Bright to expand the depth and breadth of its portfolio offerings with a new ownership group who has a track record of investing in operations and growing businesses alongside management. We believe Aterian's support will allow the Company to pursue several near-term strategic initiatives and continue providing the highest quality products to our customers."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP advised Aterian on the transaction. GulfStar Group and Snell & Wilmer LLP advised Bright International.

About Aterian Investment Partners

Aterian Investment Partners is an operationally-focused middle market private investment firm with over $700 million in committed capital under management, providing resources to further enhance operations, growth and investment initiatives. The firm invests in businesses generating $25 million to $500 million of annual revenue with strong, proven franchises. Aterian, in partnership with management, seeks to focus on the critical growth, operational and liquidity initiatives of a business in an effort to drive value creation for all stakeholders.

For more information, please visit http://www.aterianpartners.com.

About Bright International Corporation

Headquartered in Coolidge, Arizona, Bright specializes in formulating, engineering, blending, packaging, filling, and kitting hair bleach products, shaving depilatory powders, and liquid developer and color. With internal research & development and manufacturing capabilities, Bright is able to provide high quality products utilizing a solutions-oriented approach with world class CPG customers. The Company operates out of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and laboratory in Coolidge, Arizona.

For more information, please visit http://www.brightcorp.us/.

