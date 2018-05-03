Aterian Investment Partners Acquires Vander-Bend Manufacturing

Founded in 1979, Vander-Bend is a leading developer, manufacturer, and assembler of precision products sold into medical technology, data center infrastructure, semiconductor capital equipment, and other end market applications. Vander-Bend establishes itself through its prototyping and engineering expertise, production capabilities vs competitors, and quality reputation to partner with early stage high growth companies in the Silicon Valley region. Vander-Bend's production capabilities include precision machining, precision sheet metal fabrication, electro-mechanical assembly, and prototype through production support, among others.

Brandon Bethea, Partner at Aterian, said, "Vander-Bend has a long history of supporting its customers from the onset for their current and next generation products, followed by complex production that adheres to the highest quality standards. Vander-Bend's commitment and track record of excellent customer support and product quality is impressive. We look forward to working with Vander-Bend to support their growth and strategic initiatives."

Daniel Phan, Vice President at Aterian, said, "Aterian is pleased to close our 6th family owner / founder transaction. We are thrilled to take the baton from the Vanderbeek family who have built an exceptional business, and together with the management team take the Company to its next phase of growth."

Jo Vanderbeek, the longtime majority shareholder, said, "This transaction will allow for Vander-Bend to transition into its next stage of growth with an ownership group who has a track record of investing in operations and growing businesses alongside management. We are looking forward to Aterian's support to help the Company pursue growth initiatives and continue providing the highest quality products to our customers."

SSG Capital Advisors and Doty Barlow Britt & Thieman LLP advised the Seller on the transaction. Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP advised Aterian.

Aterian Investment Partners is an operationally-focused middle market private equity firm, providing resources to further enhance operations, growth and investment initiatives. The firm invests in businesses generating $25 million to $500 million of annual revenue with strong, proven franchises. After making an investment, Aterian, in partnership with management, seeks to focus on the critical growth, operational and liquidity initiatives of a business in an effort to drive value creation for all stakeholders.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Vander-Bend specializes in providing manufacturing solutions to its customers operating in high growth and dynamic end markets. Vander-Bend has been serving its customers for nearly 38 years and provides prototyping and development support, followed by complex manufacturing adhering to the highest quality standards.

