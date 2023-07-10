ATERIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS ANNOUNCES CHARLES SIMMONS HAS JOINED ALLENTOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

News provided by

Aterian Investment Partners; Allentown, LLC

10 Jul, 2023, 09:44 ET

NEW YORK and CORAL GABLES, Fla. , July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aterian Investment Partners ("Aterian"), a private equity firm, announces that Charles Simmons has joined its portfolio company Allentown, LLC ("Allentown", or the "Company") as Chief Executive Officer. Charles assumes the role as part of an executive transition, with John Coiro, Allentown's former CEO, transitioning to CEO Emeritus and remaining on the board.

Continue Reading
Aterian Investment Partners (PRNewsfoto/Aterian Investment Partners)
Aterian Investment Partners (PRNewsfoto/Aterian Investment Partners)

Charles brings with him more than 25 years of leadership experience in the life sciences industry where most recently, he served as President and CEO of Thomas Scientific, a leading distributor of scientific and laboratory supplies, consumables, equipment, instruments, furniture, chemicals, and reagents. During his 12 years at Thomas Scientific, Charles guided the company through the successful integration of five companies and its acquisition by Broad Sky Partners from Carlyle. Prior to Thomas Scientific, Charles held a series of senior commercial roles at VWR International which has since been acquired by Avantor.

John Coiro, CEO Emeritus and Board Member of Allentown said, "It has been a privilege to serve as CEO and I look forward to my transition to CEO Emeritus and continued board role, supporting our M&A initiatives. We are excited about what Allentown has become today but we are even more excited about our future as we welcome Charles as our new CEO. Charles' extensive accomplishments, expertise, and invaluable knowledge will be instrumental in propelling Allentown to new heights. I am confident that under his guidance, Allentown will continue to push its product suite beyond the vivarium into adjacent laboratory consumables, supplies, and other product offerings within the broader laboratory and life sciences space."

"I am honored and excited to join Allentown as the new CEO," commented Charles. "Allentown has established itself as the North American leader in vivarium solutions, and I am committed to advancing our mission of serving renowned biomedical research facilities around the globe. I look forward to collaborating with Allentown and Aterian as we continue our evolution as a world-class organization and expand our total addressable market in the broader biomedical pre-clinical research industry."

Brandon Bethea, Co-Founder and Partner of Aterian, and Daniel Phan, Managing Director said, "We are delighted to welcome Charles as the new CEO of Allentown. Charles is an accomplished CEO and has successfully guided private equity backed companies through substantial periods of growth. We believe Charles, paired with our management team and board members, collectively provide significant levels of executive talent to drive our organic growth and M&A focused strategic priorities. All of us at Aterian are thrilled as Allentown enters this new chapter under Charles' leadership."

About Aterian Investment Partners

Aterian Investment Partners is a private equity firm that invests in industry-leading, middle market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian supports investments throughout an organization, from people to processes, equipment, technology, and social governance, among others. With offices in New York and Florida, Aterian has raised cumulative equity commitments of more than $1.5 billion since its founding in 2009.

For more information, please visit http://www.aterianpartners.com

About Allentown

Allentown was family-founded in 1968 by the Coiro family with its origins in manufacturing animal housing solutions for the local concentrated Northeast academic research institutions. Today, Allentown has expanded to become a one-stop shop for equipment and solutions to the pre-clinical biomedical research and broader life sciences sectors, with a focus on vivarium solutions. Allentown now has a global reach and serves customers ranging from academic research institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, private laboratories, governmental research institutions, contract research organizations and everywhere in between.

For more information, please visit https://www.allentowninc.com

SOURCE Aterian Investment Partners; Allentown, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.