Aterian Investment Partners Announces Partnership with Outlook Group

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aterian Investment Partners ("Aterian"), a private investment firm, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has acquired Outlook Group, LLC ("Outlook" or the "Company"), a leading Midwest-based provider of pressure sensitive labels and turnkey packaging solutions. Outlook is the sixth investment from Aterian's Fund IV, an $834 million investment vehicle.

Founded in 1977 and based in Neenah, Wisconsin, Outlook has a long history of providing high quality, custom products complemented by high touch customer service and supply chain solutions to several of North America's leading food & beverage, consumer staples and healthcare brands. The Company's service offerings include designing, printing and converting of pressure sensitive labels, flexible packaging and folding cartons as well as a fully integrated turnkey packaging solution. Outlook has two locations in Wisconsin with approximately 260 employees.

Brandon Bethea, Co-Founder & Partner at Aterian, stated, "We are excited to partner with the Outlook team to support the Company through its next phase of growth. Outlook has an industry-wide reputation for quality earned through decades of superior levels of service that has resulted in a longstanding customer base."

"We are thrilled to partner with Aterian as we look to expand our product offering, grow with existing customers and win new clients. Aterian's relevant industry experience, strong track record and close alignment with our team will help accelerate our long-term growth plan," said Mike Jansen, CEO of Outlook.

Ryan Miller, Managing Director at Aterian, added, "Outlook is positioned for future success due to the Company's strong management team, high touch service model and deep capabilities. We look forward to working closely with the Company's management team to drive growth through both organic initiatives and M&A."

