Aterian Investment Partners Announces Partnership With Rogers Mechanical Contractors, Inc., Through Its Joint Venture Craft Work Capital Partners, LLC

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aterian Investment Partners ("Aterian"), a private investment firm, through its joint venture Craft Work Capital Partners, LLC ("Craft Work"), is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Rogers Mechanical Contractors, Inc. ("Rogers" or the "Company").

Founded in 1962 and based in Villa Rica, Georgia, Rogers is a leading national provider of HVAC / mechanical and plumbing contracting services to the distribution center market. Led by a highly experienced team, Rogers is a leader through its premium retrofit and new construction contracting services, skilled and flexible labor model, in-house design, engineering and drafting expertise, and rich history of working directly with established general contractors on projects for industry-leading e-commerce and logistics customers. A true family-owned business, Rogers has strategically evolved into the only mechanical subcontractor of scale focusing on the distribution center market.

Dustin Rogers, CEO and third-generation owner, stated, "Every member of the Rogers team works hard every day to earn its reputation for outstanding job performance and delivering unmatched value for its customers. With the investment by Craft Work, it is our goal to become even more relevant to our customers by reaching new heights of performance. As a third-generation family business, certain things were not negotiable in bringing on an investor. First and foremost, they had to respect the culture we have worked hard to cultivate over many years. We are positive that Craft Work is the perfect partner for us, and we look forward to beginning this new chapter in the Company's long history."

Michael Fieldstone, Co-Founder & Partner at Aterian, commented, "We are excited to partner with Dustin and the Rogers team. Rogers has built an unmatched reputation for excellence in serving the distribution center market. We look forward to supporting the Company as they look to build on their strong relationships with industry-leading e-commerce and logistics customers. We are also enthusiastic to make our first investment through our JV partner Craft Work, led by veteran strategic partners with decades of specialty contractor experience."

Daniel Phan, Principal at Aterian, commented, "Aterian and Craft Work demonstrated its founder-friendly approach in the partnership and was chosen as a partner in supporting Dustin and his team through their next phase of growth."

Capstone Headwaters, Moore Colson CPAs and Advisors, and James-Bates-Brannan-Groover-LLP advised the Rogers Family on the transaction. Lincoln International LLC, Kirkland & Ellis LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP advised Craft Work and Aterian.

About Craft Work Capital Partners, LLC

Craft Work Capital Partners, LLC is a specialized joint venture between Aterian and a long-standing family office relationship, established to make strategic investments in mechanical, electrical and other related specialty contractors. The Craft Work team is led by veteran strategic partners who have spent decades in the specialty contractor industry.

For more information, please visit http://www.craftworkcap.com

About Aterian Investment Partners

Aterian Investment Partners is an operationally-focused middle market private investment firm with over $700 million in capital under management, providing resources to further enhance operations, growth and investment initiatives. The firm invests in businesses generating $25 million to $500 million of annual revenue with strong, proven franchises. Aterian, in partnership with management, seeks to focus on the critical growth, operational and liquidity initiatives of a business in an effort to drive value creation for all stakeholders.

For more information, please visit http://www.aterianpartners.com

About Rogers Mechanical Contractors, Inc.

Founded in 1962 and based in Villa Rica, Georgia, Rogers is a leading national provider of HVAC/mechanical and plumbing contracting services to the distribution center market. Rogers provides retrofit and new construction contracting services, in-house design, engineering and drafting expertise, and for industry-leading e-commerce and logistics customers nationwide.

For more information, please visit http://www.rmciga.com

