ATERIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH STEIN FIBERS

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Albany, New York, Stein Fibers is a distributor and manufacturer of fiber products to the North American furniture, bedding, automotive, filtration, construction and medical markets. Stein Fibers is a supply chain solutions provider and maintains a nationwide distribution network with best-in-class product availability. The Company offers among the widest product portfolio of fiber and fabrics products across the industry, providing an unmatched breadth of material types, finishes, deniers and colors. Stein Fibers maintains a focus on sustainability and a portion of its fiber including all of its internal manufacturing is derived from recycled materials. With a track record spanning 40-plus years, Stein Fibers has become a leading North American player and partner of choice for customers and suppliers alike.

Chip Stein and Peter Spitalny, Co-Owners of Stein Fibers, stated, "We could not be more excited to partner with Aterian as we proceed into Stein Fibers' next phase of growth. We chose Aterian due to their focus on maintaining company culture developed over decades, commitment to an expedient process, and experience in partnering with family founders like us. We are confident that Aterian is the perfect partner to help us execute on our growth plan both organically and through M&A."

Michael Fieldstone, Co-Founder & Partner at Aterian, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with the talented Stein Fibers team to continue growing the leading supply chain solutions provider in the fiber industry. Over its history, Stein Fibers has expertly navigated an everchanging global supply chain environment while maintaining excellent customer service and quality."

Daniel Krasnow, Principal at Aterian, added, "The Stein Fibers platform represents yet another family-founder partnership that we have embarked on at Aterian. We look forward to partnering with Stein Fibers to support their organic and inorganic strategic growth plan, and continue to be the partner of choice for other like-minded family founder businesses as well as global manufacturers."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, and Stout Capital, LLC advised Aterian.

About Aterian Investment Partners

Aterian Investment Partners is a private equity firm that invests in industry-leading, middle market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian supports investments throughout an organization, from people to processes, equipment, technology, and social governance, among others. With offices in New York and Florida, Aterian has raised cumulative equity commitments of more than $1.5 billion since its founding in 2009.

For more information, please visit http://www.aterianpartners.com

About Stein Fibers

Stein Fibers is among the largest suppliers and producers of Polyester Fiberfill and Nonwoven Fibers in North America. The Company has the most extensive in-stock product offerings in the marketplace with unsurpassed responsiveness and customer service. As a customer-oriented company, Stein Fibers prides itself on efficient logistics and excellent sales support. Throughout its five decades, the Company has developed long term personal relationships by consistently leveraging its network to support clients' needs.

For more information, please visit https://steinfibers.com/

