Aterian Investment Partners Completes Sale Of SourceLink

Following Aterian's acquisition of SourceLink in 2015, Aterian worked alongside management to facilitate key initiatives including doubling the size of the data analytics team, hiring talented industry vertical strategists and investing in new state of the art production equipment. The Company also completed the acquisition of Path Interactive, a leading 70-person digital agency based in New York City. This acquisition added robust digital qualifications to SL's already significant customer intelligence capabilities and created a true omni-channel marketing services provider serving middle-market clients with a differentiated, data-driven approach.

"This transaction completes a highly successful partnership between SourceLink and Aterian. We are grateful for Aterian's unwavering confidence in our Company, team and strategy as we worked together to transform SourceLink," said Hans Helmers, President of SourceLink.

"We want to thank the Aterian team for their tremendous support and investment which facilitated SourceLink's evolution into the firm it is today; a uniquely positioned marketing agency that is trusted by our clients to deliver the right message, to the right customers, at the right time, in the right place," said Don Landrum, CEO of SourceLink. "We look forward to continuing this success with H.I.G. and Vision, by utilizing the scale and resources of the combined company to deliver increasingly differentiated solutions and value to current and new clients."

Brandon Bethea, Co-Founder and Partner at Aterian, stated, "We are proud of what we accomplished in partnership with SourceLink and its talented management team. SourceLink is a terrific company with a complete strategic profile, significant momentum and a bright future. We wish the entire SourceLink team, as well as the combined SourceLink and Vision platform, success in their journey forward. The combined company will be a scaled leader in omni-channel marketing services backed by H.I.G., an accomplished sponsor with significant resources available to support the continued growth of the business."

George Zahringer, Principal at Aterian, added, "The success of our partnership with SourceLink is another example of the value creation that stems from Aterian's approach of partnering with industry leaders and providing the support needed to facilitate execution of key initiatives."

Stifel, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, and Alvarez & Marsal advised SourceLink.

About Aterian Investment Partners

Aterian Investment Partners is an operationally-focused middle market private investment firm with over $700 million in committed capital under management. The firm invests in businesses generating $25 million to $500 million of annual revenue with strong, proven franchises. Aterian, in partnership with management, seeks to focus on the critical growth, operational and liquidity initiatives of a business in an effort to drive value creation for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit http://www.aterianpartners.com

About SourceLink

SourceLink is a highly differentiated, fully-integrated marketing services provider delivering ROI-driven omni-channel marketing solutions. The Company stands out in its breadth and sophistication of services provided to middle market clients. In-house database and analytics experts use customer intelligence tools to profile and segment client prospects through predictive modeling and 2,500+ validated data variables. The 70-person digital team optimizes marketing programs across a full suite of digital tools and channels including SEO, paid search, social media, digital media, design and development, and video production. The Company has been ranked among Ad Age's 20 highest revenue marketing services agencies in the U.S. for 13 straight years. For more information, please visit http://www.sourcelink.com

