Aterian Investment Partners Completes The Carve-Out Acquisition Of Hain Pure Protein

NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aterian Investment Partners ("Aterian"), a private investment firm, announces that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of Hain Pure Protein (the "Company") in a carve-out transaction from The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. ("Hain Celestial").

Empire Kosher FreeBird

Hain Pure Protein, located in Mifflintown, PA and Fredericksburg, PA, is comprised of the Empire Kosher, Kosher Valley and FreeBird poultry brands. Empire Kosher, originally founded in 1938, is the largest fresh kosher poultry provider in the United States. FreeBird is a leading specialized, certified organic and antibiotic-free chicken provider to the foodservice, retail and home-delivered meal channels.

Brandon Bethea, Co-Founder and Partner at Aterian, said, "We are excited to add Empire Kosher and FreeBird to the Aterian portfolio and are excited for the opportunity to collaborate with management as the Company enters its next chapter. We intend to facilitate management's efforts to invest in key growth initiatives such as developing new products, expanding into new geographies and building out enhanced production capabilities. Through these investments we will support the Company's well-earned reputation for outstanding, high-quality products and leading customer service, further positioning the business for robust growth."

George Zahringer, Principal at Aterian, added, "We are enthusiastic about partnering with the team at Empire Kosher and FreeBird. Throughout the process, we have come to appreciate the leading positions that these brands occupy in their respective markets and how strongly they are aligned with consumer needs, preferences and trends. We look forward to working closely with management to execute on our shared strategic vision."

Jeff Brown, Hain Pure Protein CEO, commented, "This transaction enables our strong management team and all dedicated employees at Empire Kosher and FreeBird to focus on innovation and growth with an ownership team committed to investing in these businesses, leading to improved operations and performance. We are looking forward to Aterian's support in helping the Company pursue growth initiatives, enhancing current relationships and continue to provide the highest quality products and services to our customers and ultimately the consumer."

Centerview Partners and DLA Piper advised Hain Celestial. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP advised Aterian.

About Aterian Investment Partners

Aterian Investment Partners is an operationally-focused middle market private investment firm with over $700 million in committed capital under management, providing resources to further enhance operations, growth and investment initiatives. The firm invests in businesses generating $25 million to $500 million of annual revenue with strong, proven franchises. Aterian, in partnership with management, seeks to focus on the critical growth, operational and liquidity initiatives of a business in an effort to drive value creation for all stakeholders.

For more information, please visit http://www.aterianpartners.com

About Empire Kosher

Located in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, Empire Kosher is the largest producer of fresh kosher poultry in the United States. Empire Kosher has an 80+ year heritage of providing self-manufactured fresh and frozen poultry, deli meats and further processed convenience foods to the Club, mass and grocery channels.

For more information, please visit http://www.empirekosher.com

About FreeBird

Located in Fredericksburg, Pennsylvania, FreeBird is a uniquely positioned antibiotic-free and certified organic chicken provider. FreeBird offers on-trend and innovative fresh, marinated chicken products for the foodservice, retail and home-delivery meal channels that align with chef and consumer priorities seeking great-tasting protein offering transparency, convenience and wellness.

For more information, please visit https://freebirdchicken.com

SOURCE Aterian Investment Partners

Related Links

http://www.aterianpartners.com

