Atezr P20 Plus 120W Released: The Most Powerful Diode Laser Engraver and the Best Way to Start the Business

CHINO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atezr, a professional laser engraving machine company, released a new product in July of this year: the most powerful diode 120W laser engraving and cutting machine, the Atezr P20 Plus. The Atezr P20 Plus is more than simply a laser engraving tool for craftsmen; it can help people generate income. People can quickly start a business with the help of this machine, because the beauty of a laser engraver is that it can transform a dull or uninteresting object into something bespoke.

The Atezr P20 Plus, a powerful 120W laser engraving and cutting machine with four 6W laser beams in one

The Atezr P20 Plus is the most powerful laser engraving machine on the market. It is equipped with four 6W laser diodes, resulting in laser output up to 24W, and it can cut up to 15 mm wood/12 mm acrylic/0.1 mm iron. Thanks to rigorous testing and development by the Atezr team, the Atezr P20 Plus has an upgraded operating speed of 24800 mm/min. It can engrave and cut hundreds of materials (stainless steel, galvanized iron, aluminum, ceramic, wood, bamboo, cardboard, plastic, acrylic, leather, etc.). The Atezr P20 Plus is perfect for making small items such as miniature wooden furniture (stools/chairs/flowerpot holders) or little wooden toys for children. Compatible with LightBurn, LaserGRBL, and three connection modes (USB, Wi-Fi, TF card), the Atezr P20 Plus features an engraving area of 430 x 430 mm—the largest on the market—and can be fully installed in three steps. It is an efficient way to execute mass production and create profits.

There are so many businesses that can be fueled by a laser engraving machine. People are only limited by their imagination. Here are some ideas we came up with for inspiration:

Christmas ornaments

Dog tags

Keychains & holders

Kitchen utensils & other wooden utensils

Plates, cups, & mugs

Chess pieces

Glass jar engraving for labeling kitchen spices

Custom boxes for jewelry & accessories

Bottle openers

The Atezr P20 Plus uses a revolutionary optical axis transmission structure in contrast to the stepper motor drive currently offered on the market. The engraving accuracy is increased to be within 0.01 mm, and the repetitive positioning accuracy is also improved, meaning the laser is able to create more delicate artwork. The more detailed and precise the engraved design, the more users can charge per unit to produce it. The optical axis transmission construction additionally provides higher motion stability, and as such, the engraving doesn't produce any wave patterns. It also has a faster working speed and a longer lifespan.

The engraving process of the Atezr P20 Plus is safer than other machines. Many laser engraving machines use acrylic laser head covers, which can burn and melt when used at high power, threatening the safety of the engraving machine. The Atezr P20 Plus laser head cover employs flame-retardant glass for eye protection that can block 97 percent of UV rays.

The artistic achievements are well-protected. The Atezr P20 Plus has air assist incorporated into the laser head to reduce lens pollution. The air assist connected to the laser head blows away as much hot smoke as possible during the engraving and cutting process, reducing the temperature and dispelling any smoke that blocks the work of the laser head during work, making for cleaner and smoother cuts.

For every fleeting idea to come to fruition as rapidly as possible, Atezr has created an exclusive app, Atezr Laser, to support mobile phones and offline engraving. It is compatible with several Windows operating systems, including XP, 7, 8, and 10, as well as Mac computers. Because of the built-in 256-bit color scale and improved contrast, engraving works are no longer limited to black/gray, making the artwork more vibrant. Even for small projects, the engraved image won't be deformed thanks to the maximum resolution of 529 DPI. The Atezr P20 Pro makes it easy to have fun by using pictures of customers' life to add a personal touch to interior decorations or even get creative with their food.

Atezr will also launch new P10 (10W) and P5 (5W) laser engraving machines in September, so stay tuned.

The P10 (10W) laser engraving machine can cut 12 mm wood or 10 mm acrylic at a time. It can cut leather, paper, non-transparent acrylic, wood, bamboo, stainless steel, and ceramics. It's ideal for designing gifts, cards, or even packaging decorations. It's fantastic for small business owners generating income through art or DIY gadgets. The Atezr P10 can help users become a creator and seller on Etsy and increase the production.

The P5 (5W) laser engraving machine is designed for the discerning observer. The 5W laser engraving and cutting equipment can work at up to 10000 mm per minute and has a precise laser focus to transfer the work quickly and accurately to customers' material of choice.

About Atezr

Atezr is a pioneer in the laser engraving field. Their Pioneer series is the result of many years of dedicated research in laser engraving and cutting. With the largest engraving area on the market (430 x 430 mm) and more outstanding engraving capabilities, the Pioneer series keeps the user's artwork vibrant and clean and enables people to earn income through their artistic endeavors. Atezr will develop more innovative tools in the future to assist people in using digital technology to make their dreams a reality.

