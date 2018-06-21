AT&F Shows Commitment to Aerospace Market with Waterjet Investment

The decision to bring this new technology to AT&F was based on the company's cornerstone philosophy, "We invest in Customer Success®." With a new system design and integrated drive technology, the high-speed waterjet maximizes both cutting area and performance. It has a cutting envelope of 13 feet by 46 feet and it can cut up to a 60-degree angle while holding impressive tolerances.

According to Ken Ripich, Executive Vice President of AT&F, "Waterjet cutting has the precision and reliability needed to meet the increasing demands of the Aerospace and Defense markets. These high-tech industries are responsible for manufacturing mission-critical components for commercial, space, and military war fighting machines. The parts and fabrications we provide must be within specification every time, no exception."

AT&F has 78 years of experience managing and processing all types of carbon, high strength, alloy, and composite materials. AT&F's investment in another state-of-the-art waterjet system, coupled with some of the largest fabricating equipment in the world, makes them the obvious choice for providing complete solutions to the Aerospace and Defense markets.

About AT&F:

Formerly the American Tank & Fabricating Company, AT&F was founded in 1940. The enterprise is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and serves customers with regional support through strategic business unit locations offering exceptional quality. AT&F provides fabricating solutions for Construction, Mining, Transportation, Bridge, Marine, Aerospace, Defense, Chemical, and Energy markets. AT&F is an ISO 9001:2008 compliant enterprise with 700,000 square feet of manufacturing space at locations around the globe, including Cleveland, Orrville, Massillon in Ohio; Manitowoc Wisconsin, Chakan India, and Aarhus Denmark. For more information, please visit www.atfco.com.

Media Contact: Kevin Fredrick, 1-216-688-3149, fredrickk@atfco.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atf-shows-commitment-to-aerospace-market-with-waterjet-investment-300670355.html

SOURCE AT&F

Related Links

http://www.atfco.com

