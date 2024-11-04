ATFX Africa Champions Education at the Unisa Golf Challenge

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX Africa partnered with the University of South Africa (Unisa) to host the Shaping Futures Golf Challenge at Houghton Golf Course in Johannesburg. This event aimed to empower students facing financial challenges and marked a significant step in ATFX's commitment to raising funds for scholarships.

With Unisa students collectively owing over R830 million, the need for innovative solutions to support educational access has never been more pressing. Proceeds gathered from this golf challenge are also dedicated to assisting students who have completed their undergraduate studies but are unable to graduate due to outstanding fees. Through its collaboration with Unisa, ATFX is making a tangible impact on the lives of students. With R13.8 million approved by the Unisa Foundation Board of Trustees to support 3,415 students just one to three modules away from graduation. An anticipated R47.2 million will be needed to assist an additional 3,274 students in 2025, aiming to create a brighter future for those in need.

The event attracted over 100 participants, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in addressing educational inequities. Leaders from both the public and private sectors united to support deserving students. Monty Barnard, COO of ATFX Africa, and Linton White, Regional Head for Africa, engaged with stakeholders to reinforce our commitment to impactful partnerships that drives change.

The golf challenge provided a vital platform for networking among industry leaders passionate about education. Participants enjoyed a day of golf while supporting a cause that transforms students' futures, proving that collective efforts can change lives. ATFX Africa is committed to ensuring financial constraints do not hinder Unisa students' academic journeys. The success of the Shaping Futures Golf Challenge marks a pivotal moment in our mission to support educational equity in South Africa, as we invest in future leaders and explore initiatives that empower students. Together, we can shape a brighter future for all.

