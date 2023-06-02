ATFX Receives Exclusive Invitation to Join Africa Summit

02 Jun, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX participated in the 2023 Africa Summit, organized by Finance Magnates, from May 8th to 10th, 2023. The summit took place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, and attracted global attention from the capital market.

This was ATFX's first appearance on the African continent, marking a significant milestone for us. We recognized the rising potential of derivatives and financial technology in Africa, driven by the region's emerging user base and pure growth, which presents unique opportunities for us.

ATFX played a crucial role in the summit as a partnering participant throughout the event. Key members of the ATFX team, including Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX, Khaldoun Sharaiha, CEO of ATFX Middle East and North Africa, and Weems Chan, ATFX Global Head of Marketing & Branding, engaged in extensive discussions with attendees. Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director of ATFX UK, participated in roundtable sessions.

Notably, due to our top-notch market services, Tasneem Motara, from the Gauteng MEC for Economic Development was impressed by our brand's capabilities and had friendly conversations with us. Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director of ATFX UK, shared his insights during the roundtable session on topics such as the impact of regulatory integration in offshore jurisdictions on global brokers and the company's research on financial accounts to personal wealth management products.

Throughout the three-day event, ATFX delivered carefully curated content, showcasing the brand's strong vitality, and successfully attracted investors from around the world, covering Europe, Asia, and Africa regions.

ATFX
ATFX is an award-winning currency pairs/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. (ATFX Website: https://www.atfx.com)

