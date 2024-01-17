ATFX Welcomes Linton White as Regional Head for Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX, a leading global fintech broker, is excited to announce the appointment of Linton White as the new Regional Head for ATFX Africa. With over 15 years of experience in the financial industry, Linton brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role, further strengthening ATFX's position in the South African market.

As the new Regional Head, Linton will oversee all facets of ATFX's operations in Africa. His strategic and results-driven approach, along with his proven track record of success in steering high-performing teams and fostering growth in competitive markets, make him an invaluable addition to the company.

Linton's extensive experience in developing and implementing successful business development strategies within the derivatives brokerage industry will be instrumental in driving ATFX's continued growth and success in the region. His ability to identify and capitalize on new market opportunities, build lasting relationships with key stakeholders, and drive revenue growth has consistently delivered results for multiple organizations throughout his career.

Commenting on his new role, Linton expressed his excitement to join ATFX and lead the Africa team. He stated, "I am thrilled to be part of the ATFX team and to have the opportunity to contribute to the company's growth in Africa. With ATFX's commitment to delivering exceptional trading experiences, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, I am confident that we can provide unparalleled service to our clients and solidify our position as a leader in the industry."

Linton's appointment comes at a time of significant growth for ATFX Group. In 2023, ATFX successfully acquired Rakuten Securities Australia and Khwezi Financial Services in South Africa. In Q4, the company also announced the appointment of Simon Naish as the Head of ATFX Australia and Hormoz Faryar as the Managing Director of Institutional Sales (MENA-Dubai). These strategic appointments reflect ATFX's dedication to attracting top talent and expanding its global reach.

ATFX Chairman Joe Li expressed his confidence in Linton's ability to lead ATFX in Africa. He stated, "We are pleased to welcome Linton White as the Regional Head for ATFX Africa. With his extensive experience and proven track record, I believe Linton will play a crucial role in driving our growth and success in the region. We look forward to working closely with him to provide our clients in Africa with exceptional trading experiences and world-class service."

