ATFX Wins 2 Awards at the Global Forex Awards 2020

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Forex Awards recognise the best performing forex businesses and brands on a global and a regional basis. They reward those championing cutting-edge technology, low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programs and world-class customer service. Aspects that have a direct impact on the consumer/traders experience.

ATFX won the award for the 'Best Forex Trading Experience in Europe' because of their seamless integration of platforms and the ease it brings traders to access the markets. Their customer service prides itself on their local market knowledge and has native speakers to help European clients with all queries, either by phone, email or their LiveChat functionality, which means clients can reach out at any time.

ATFX is keen to support cashless payment methods and is constantly adding new payment services to its platform.

ATFX also won the award for the 'Best Forex Trading Innovation', which is largely due to the multiple innovative technologies it's introduced over the last year.

After identifying a need to cater to different clientele, they launched a new institutional arm of the business called ATFX Connect. They also launched several new products to cater to an ever-changing market and are currently working on a project to deliver a better all-round experience to each global client.

atfx.com

Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75.12% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs / Spread betting with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs / Spread betting work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

ATFX is a co-brand shared by a group entity including:

AT Global Markets (UK) Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom with registration number 760555. The Registered Office: 1st Floor, 32 Cornhill, London EC3V 3SG, United Kingdom.

AT Global Markets LLC is a Limited Liability Company in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with company number 333 LLC 2020. The Registered Office: 1st Floor, First St. Vincent Bank Bldg, James Street, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

ATFX Global Markets (CY) Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under the license no. 285/15. The Registered Office: 159 Leontiou A' Street, Maryvonne Building Office 204, 3022, Limassol, Cyprus.

AT Global Markets Intl Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Services Commission with license Number C118023331. The Registered Office: Suite 207, 2nd Floor, The Catalyst, Silicon Avenue, 40 Cybercity, 72201 Ebène, Republic of Mauritius.

