ATFX's MT4 Trading Volume Ranks among the Top Five Worldwide for Three Consecutive Quarters

MEXICO CITY, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finance Magnates recently released its Market Intelligence Report for Q1 2021, which ranks most global brokers based on different criteria. The report highlights the various developments in the global financial markets in Q1, including clients' trading volume and activity at each broker in detail.

ATFX is honoured to announce that its MT4 trading volume was ranked among the top 5 MT4 brokers globally for the third consecutive quarter, with the MT4 trading volume reaching US$139 billion.

The ranking demonstrates ATFX's strong standing in the industry driven by its desire to meets its clients' need and serve them professionally. ATFX's management team believes that "the interests of clients override everything, and all our decisions are for the interests of clients".

ATFX always strives to provide clients with high-quality services and an efficient trading experience, which is why it launched the new brand AT Premier for local investors in the Middle East, and the ATFX TeamUp APP for Latin America. At the same time, the annual total trading volume of ATFX connect, ATFX's institutional arm, increased by more than 500% year on year.

From its establishment up to now, ATFX has gone through multiple upgrades. The broker is constantly developing new features to improve its clients' experience. Some of the recent upgrades include the launch of an upgraded member centre, a revamped trading platform, better platform interface management, cash management, and shock warnings triggered by significant events.

In 2021, ATFX has won 7 global awards including the "Best Financial Technology Broker", the "Best Trading Experience", the "Best MT4 Broker in Asia". ATFX remains committed to its original aspiration of making the financial markets accessible to traders from every corner of the world via developing innovative technologies and expanding product portfolio to create increased opportunities for traders.

ATFX intro:

ATFX is an award winning FX/CFD broker with an established global presence. Globally, the company has offices around the world including London, Dubai, Mexico, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines offering support to its clients in more than 15 different languages.

ATFX is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

www.atfx.com

SOURCE ATFX

Related Links

https://www.atfx.com

