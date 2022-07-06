ATG joins Repairify to add unrivaled automotive technical training excellence

Experienced instructors and comprehensive curriculum will add value across both collision and mechanical repair spaces

PLANO, Texas, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Repairify™ , Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook"), today announced the acquisition of Automotive Training Group (ATG), a leading technical training company known for its unmatched curriculum and experienced instructors.

With live and virtual classes offered in all 50 states and internationally, ATG is dedicated to automotive professionals by offering highly technical training backed by quality instructional materials and experienced educators.

"ATG is known across the automotive technical training world for the superior quality of its curriculum and trainers, and we believe they are representative of the excellence we strive for every day," said Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify Holdings, Inc. "As we continue our growth trajectory, building out training and development muscle to benefit customers and our large network of technicians will be a key success factor."

Founded in 2004, ATG has found success in the market by presenting its technical courses in an understandable and interesting manner that challenges even the most experienced technicians. Curriculum is developed with a diagnostic approach, combining OEM support information with real-world technician experience using actual case studies where possible.

"ATG is thrilled to be joining the Repairify family of brands, and we look forward to becoming a global center of excellence," said Tim Flannery, CEO of ATG. "We are confident our automotive training expertise will significantly advance Repairify's goal of becoming a one-stop resource in the aftermarket."

For additional information about ATG, visit www.atgtraining.com.

About Repairify, Inc.

Repairify, Inc., and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today's modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OEM tool and validated OEM-compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibration, programming, and workflow. Repairify's brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data.

Repairify, Inc., is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify family includes asTech, adasThink, AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), Automotive Training Group (ATG), BlueDriver, FleetGenix, MobileTechRX, and One Guard Inspections. For more information, please visit repairify.com.

About Automotive Training Group

Automotive Training Group (ATG) offers highly effective courses, backed by unmatched technical information and trainer experience. ATG classes are designed around the balanced goal of presenting complex information and techniques in ways that everyone can understand, while still challenging the most experienced technicians. Seminars are led by instructors with an average of 15+ years of shop experience and feature custom-designed training manuals, comprehensive slide presentations, and practical application of the information and techniques, including live demonstrations, where appropriate. Learn more online at ATGtraining.com .

About Kinderhook Industries

Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $5.2 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 300 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders.

For more information, please visit: kinderhook.com.

SOURCE Repairify, Inc.