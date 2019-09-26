AtGames® Acquires Ms. PAC-MAN-related Rights

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - AtGames® Cloud Holdings Ltd., a leader in interactive entertainment products, today announced that it has acquired all the rights of General Computer Corporation (GCC) with respect to Ms. PAC-MAN under agreements between GCC and Bandai Namco.

In 1981, GCC developed certain source code, characters, music, game play and cartoons expressed in various media including but not limited to read-only memory (ROM) used in running the Ms. PAC-MAN and PAC-BABY (sold as JR. PAC-MAN) games. In 1983, GCC entered into an agreement with the predecessor of Bandai Namco with regard to Ms. PAC-MAN, which was later amended in 2008 in an agreement between Bandai Namco and the former shareholders of GCC, who had become the successors-in-interest to GCC after its dissolution.

"As part of our ongoing initiative to be caretakers of important cultural touchstones, we are privileged to gain these valuable rights pertaining to the iconic Ms. PAC-MAN arcade game," says Dr. Ping-Kang Hsiung, CEO of AtGames.

About AtGames:

AtGames Cloud Holdings Ltd. (http://www.atgames.net) is a leader in innovative consumer-oriented interactive entertainment products. The company leverages the latest technology to develop and publish its best-selling classic video game products for worldwide distribution.

SOURCE AtGames Cloud Holdings Ltd.

Related Links

http://chizcomm.com/

