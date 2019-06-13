AtGames® Selects ChizComm as New Agency of Record

Retro gaming gets an extra life with future tech

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - AtGames® Interactive, a leader in interactive entertainment products appoints ChizComm as its Agency of Record for digital media strategy, along with PR, events, social media and creative services to support their exponential global growth.

AtGames® aims to leverage ChizComm's award-winning experience to launch their latest product offerings and help them navigate through the tech space. ChizComm will work closely with the team to complement existing strategies while offering their full-service marketing mix to better enhance sales, consumer reach, and market positioning.

"What AtGames® is bringing to the table will change the game forever," said Harold Chizick, Founder and CEO, ChizComm. "This partnership marks a benchmark in the retro gaming space by bridging what you know and love about traditional arcades with the innovation and connectivity of today's streaming and cloud gaming technologies."

"We knew right away that ChizComm was the perfect fit for our team and our needs," said Dr. Ping-Kang Hsiung, CEO of AtGames®. "We've seen how passionate they are with their work and involvement in the tech and gaming communities. 2019 is going to be one of our biggest years yet so we wanted to ensure we brought on a team that understood our brand and vision."

About AtGames®:

AtGames® Interactive ( http://www.atgames.net ) is a leader in innovative consumer-oriented interactive entertainment products. The company leverages the latest technology to develop and publish its best-selling classic videogame products for worldwide distribution. AtGames® is based in Los Angeles, with international offices in Taipei and Shenzhen.

About ChizComm:

ChizComm is a full-service marketing and communications agency, specializing in the strategic planning and execution of public relations, digital marketing, social media, and creative services. Focused on cultivating long-lasting, impactful connections between consumers and brands across a diverse range of industries including consumer products, entertainment, gaming, lifestyle and tech. ChizComm's integrated expertise brings the voice of brands to the forefront and makes them part of influential consumer conversation.

SOURCE ChizComm Ltd.

Related Links

www.chizcomm.com

