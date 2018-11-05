ath Power Consulting Honored as "MSPA Elite Company" for Fifth Consecutive Year

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year in a row, ath Power Consulting, a leading CX research and training firm, received the coveted Elite Award from MSPA Americas. MSPA Americas, is the trade association representing the customer experience management and measurement industry, and the MSPA Elite Award recognizes member companies that demonstrate distinguished leadership and support in advancing the goals and objectives of the association. These companies are recognized as being leaders in the advancement of the customer experience industry.

What is outstanding about the 2019 accolade is that ath Power Consulting has received the MSPA Americas highest honor of "Elite" status every year since the award began back in 2014, and is one of only two firms to accomplish this.

In October, companies earning Elite status for 2019 were honored at the annual CXE3 Conference, a gathering of executives from mystery shopping and CX firms. At the conference, ath Power's Chief Relationship Officer, Lynn Saladini, accepted the award on behalf of the company, and acknowledged ath Power's exceptional leadership team, their unwavering commitment to excellence, and their active involvement in MSPA. "We are extremely honored to be recognized as an MSPA Elite company for this many consecutive years," stated Ms. Saladini. "This award commemorates ath Power's outstanding achievements in the CX research industry, as well as being an instrumental leader in the globalization and success of the MSPA."

ath Power was one of the founding members of MSPA Americas, and has been actively involved in the association since its inception in 1998. Lynn Saladini was in service to the MSPA as Committee Chair, President, and then Global Chair of MSPA for 15 years.

About ath Power Consulting

ath Power Consulting is a premier provider of CX solutions, offering survey and mystery shop research, competitive intelligence, compliance auditing, market analyses, social media monitoring, employee training, and strategic consulting. For over two decades, we have helped our clients improve customer experience, boost loyalty and advocacy, maximize operational performance, deepen employee engagement, ensure compliance, and increase profitability – distinguishing them from their competition and giving them a commanding edge in the marketplace. To learn more, visit https://www.athpower.com.

About MSPA Americas

MSPA Americas (formerly known as the Mystery Shopping Providers Association of North America) is the trade association representing the customer experience industry throughout the Americas. MSPA Americas connects and supports the businesses that influence the customer experience through managing, quantifying, interpreting, enhancing and re-defining the customer experience. Widely recognized as the leader in customer service experience measurement, management, and training, MSPA Americas is made up of member companies that provide these services to a variety of industries. To learn more, visit https://mspa-americas.org.

