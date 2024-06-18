ATHA Energy (TSXV: SASK) Closes the Market

Jun 18, 2024, 09:43 ET

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Troy Boisjoli, CEO at ATHA Energy (TSXV: SASK) and his team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

ATHA is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium assets in the pursuit of a clean energy future. With a strategically balanced portfolio including three 100%-owned post discovery uranium projects in Canada and the largest cumulative prospective exploration land package in two of the world's most prominent basins for uranium discoveries , the Company holds a 10% carried interest in key Athabasca Basin exploration projects operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. and IsoEnergy Ltd.  For more information visit www.athaenergy.com

