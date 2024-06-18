TORONTO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Troy Boisjoli, CEO at ATHA Energy (TSXV: SASK) and his team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

ATHA Energy (TSXV:SASK) Closes the Market Monday, June 17th 2024

ATHA is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium assets in the pursuit of a clean energy future. With a strategically balanced portfolio including three 100%-owned post discovery uranium projects in Canada and the largest cumulative prospective exploration land package in two of the world's most prominent basins for uranium discoveries , the Company holds a 10% carried interest in key Athabasca Basin exploration projects operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. and IsoEnergy Ltd. For more information visit www.athaenergy.com.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange