Athelytix Appoints Ex-Dodgers GM, Dan Evans, as Its President of Baseball Operations

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athelytix appoints Dan Evans as President.

Athelytix™, developers of the "GRID" laser-based analytics sports analytics system, today announced the appointment of Dan Evans, former GM of the LA Dodgers, as its President and Director of Baseball Operations.

Throughout his career, Evans has worked in decision-making roles for five MLB organizations (Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, and Toronto Blue Jays).

"As a pioneer in the use of technology throughout my career, I have evaluated nearly every training device ever developed. For me, The GRID is the gold standard—a real game-changer," Evans said. "I'm proud to join the Athelytix team to help them realize their vision of making professional-grade training available to athletes of all levels."

"We developed the first iteration of The GRID system for baseball, so enlisting the help of a seasoned baseball veteran will dramatically enhance our business and product development," said Athelytix Director, Norb Seufert.

ABOUT ATHELYTIX

Athelytix is a sports analytics company that has developed a laser-based technology—The GRID—that makes professional-grade analytics available to athletes of all ages. Athelytix' patented GRID system is formed by intersecting lasers that track precise bi-directional location, velocity, and trajectory data of sports objects at a level of accuracy that exceeds both radar and infrared. The GRID enables players and their coaches to identify optimal mechanics for each individual, accelerating player development and helping prevent injury.

