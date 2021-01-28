Athelytix Appoints Former Dodgers GM, Dan Evans, to Its Board of Directors and as President of Baseball Operations

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athelytix™, developers of the GRID laser-based sports analytics system, today announced the appointment of Dan Evans, former GM of the Los Angeles Dodgers, to its Board of Directors and as President of Baseball Operations.

"As a pioneer in the use of technology throughout my career, I have evaluated nearly every training device ever developed. For me, The GRID is the gold standard — a real game-changer,'' according to Evans. "I'm proud to join the Athelytix team to help them realize their vision of making professional-grade training available to athletes of all levels."

Throughout his career, Evans has worked in a number of decision-making roles for five Major League Baseball (MLB) organizations including the Chicago White Sox, the Chicago Cubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Seattle Mariners, and the Toronto Blue Jays. His extensive experience not only affords Athelytix™ unprecedented access to decision makers throughout professional baseball, but his time as a scout also provides Athelytix™ with critical insights into the key deliverables for The GRID at the professional level.

The GRID is a patented, laser-based tracking system that was designed by a team of aerospace engineers and professional pitchers. The system features intersecting lasers along with a proprietary algorithm that captures velocity, break and trajectory at a level of accuracy that exceeds both radar and infrared. Teams, training facilities, professional sporting venues, entertainment centers and retailers can use The GRID for player evaluation, virtual competitions, fan experience, and product testing.

"Analytics are transforming the way athletes are scouted and trained," states Norb Seufert, President of Business Development. "Having Dan Evans on board will help us move our mission forward towards making analytics more accessible to the masses."

About Athelytix™

Athelytix™ Inc. provides precision sports analytics to athletes at all levels. We provide this data through our patented, proprietary, laser-based tracking system known as "The GRID". The system uses intersecting lasers, a proprietary algorithm and custom software to track the precise velocity and trajectory of ANY moving sports object. For baseball and softball, our initial application, The GRID captures velocity, break and trajectory at a level of accuracy that exceeds both radar and infrared. Coupled with a high-definition video feed, The GRID enables players and coaches to determine how changes in mechanics can optimize their results. The system can be used for training, recreation, or product testing at retail.

