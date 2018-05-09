Athena Bitcoin Launches Athena.Trade

Athena.Trade, located in the Chicago Loop, has a fluid conventional proprietary trading floorplan that houses up to 25 traders. Members can opt for full- or part-time memberships, month to month, to suit trading opportunities that multiply, change and de-risk rapidly. Occupancy is currently near 50% and steadily growing. Anchor tenants include one of the world's largest exchange liquidity providers, hedge funds, prominent prop-trading groups, retail brokerage firms, and individual investors. Part-time membership has proven to be an easy entry into Chicago's fastest-growing trading community.

"Chicago has always been the primary source of liquidity in capital markets—first in commodities, then derivatives, and now in digital currency. We saw a need for a space where smaller groups of traders could come together and share their passion for digital currency," said Eric Gravengaard, CEO and co-founder, Athena Bitcoin, the parent of Athena.Trade. "Athena Bitcoin is a relative veteran in this space, so providing a collegial environment for crypto-focused dialogue and education was the logical next step for us."

In addition to providing office space, Athena.Trade sponsors regular events, such as crypto meet-ups and cocktail hours, for members and non-members. Athena.Trade membership benefits include: guaranteed registration for all ICO Roadshows; beta access to trading tools from major vendors; access to the main conference room; access to the office's podcast broadcasting facility; listing on Athena.Trade website; a free Coinigy subscription; beverages and snacks.

"Officing in a space where a cross-pollination of ideas and networks happens naturally is massively advantageous for myself and by extension my LPs. The Athena team adds huge value with their diverse crypto business interests," said Andrew Steinwold, managing partner, Polynexus Capital and Athena.Trade tenant.

About Athena.Trade

Chicago-based Athena.Trade, part of the Athena Bitcoin family, is the first of its kind cryptocurrency coworking space. Its members are cryptocurrency traders, institutions, and investors that share a passion for digital assets. To learn more about Athena.Trade call 312-767-8956 or visit https://www.athena.trade/.

