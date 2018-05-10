Athena Blockchain Brings Advisory Services To The Blockchain

"The tokenization of securities using DLT increases operational focus and reduces capital raising expenses for small issuers, frees securities from the data silos in which they reside, and democratizes access to capital markets, said Founder & CEO Eric Gravengaard. "Just as we have witnessed the power of digital currency to open new avenues for commerce, we now see smart contracts, Ethereum, and tokens creating untapped opportunities for investors, new ventures, and traditional financial institutions. Athena Blockchain's team of experienced finance professionals and principals understand the cryptocurrency industry and how they will democratize early stage finance, disintermediate asset custodianship, and transform stagnant markets."

Athena Blockchain is the newest member company of Athena Bitcoin, Inc., one of the most respected names in cryptocurrency. Athena Bitcoin is a diversified retail financial services cryptocurrency firm that serves its customers' financial needs across North and South America.

Formidable Chain of Leadership

Athena Blockchain's founding partners have unmatched experience in cryptocurrency, investment, and trading, focusing on tailored investment options across digital asset classes.

Gravengaard, as CEO, brings over fifteen years of buy side experience including prop trading, market making, and long-short and cryptocurrency hedge funds.

Andrew Hinkes, Esq., joins Athena Blockchain as its General Counsel, following his partnership at Chambers-rated law firm Berger Singerman LLP. Drew was nominated as a Most Influential Person in Blockchain by Coindesk in 2017, and appointed by NYU School of Law and NYU Stern Business School to co-teach its 2018 "Digital Currency, Blockchains, and the Future of the Financial Services Industry" class.

David Valentine, Athena's Head of Investment Banking, brings more than 20 years of both buy-side and sell-side experience having served as the Global Head of Private Placements at UBS, a co-Portfolio Manager at Magnetar Capital, a co-Founder of Victory Park Capital, and the Founder and Managing Partner of specialty finance company, Wilson Gordon.

Kevin Li, Athena Blockchain's Head of Strategy, leverages his finance and investment banking background from roles held at HHG Capital, Facebook and Greenhill & Co to drive forward the Company's vision to provide clients with financing mechanisms utilizing blockchain technology.

Athena Blockchain will be announcing its partnership with a boutique investment bank based in Chicago to facilitate U.S. equity and fixed income issuances. Athena Blockchain has also retained the exclusive services of Edward "Coach" Weinhaus of CoachForged, and publisher of BlockTribune, based in Los Angeles, for its business advisory practice.

About Athena Blockchain (www.athenablockchain.com)

Athena Blockchain is a privately-held investment, financial, and advisory business with offices in Chicago, Santa Monica, and Miami. The firm provides advice and execution across a full range of transactions. For more information, please contact Athena Blockchain at contact@athenablockchain.com. Media inquiries may be forwarded to media@athenablockchain.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed within this press release are forward-looking statements. Although Athena Blockchain believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Athena Blockchain does not undertake any duty to update any statements, (including forward-looking statements) contained herein except as required by law. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks.

Informational Purposes

This material has been prepared for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any security or instrument, or to participate in any trading strategy. Athena Blockchain does not provide legal, tax or accounting advice.

