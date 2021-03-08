Athena Forms Strategic Partnership with Intiva Health

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena establishes strategic partnership with Intiva Health offering Music Therapy courses for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare providers: http://intiva.io/2MMgaj4

Health and wellness are two top priorities in the World and new skills are needed to meet those opportunities: The global wellness industry worth $4.5 trillion in 2017 and is now three times larger than the Worldwide Pharmaceutical Industry (globalwellnessinstitute.org) .

Athena Music and Wellness Therapy, Inc

E-Learning Market size surpassed USD $200 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD $375 billion in 2026.

With Athena's online and individualized learning ecosystem, the latest technology is employed. Amidst global health concerns, we offer remote online courses and degree programs globally.

"Partnering with Intiva Health is a win-win situation. Intiva Health is one of the six key players operating in the Global Healthcare Credentialing Software market. We are so thrilled by this amazing collaboration. Athena's Music Therapy courses will be the non-before unique addition on Ready Doc. Platform," said Roz Huang, CEO of Athena.

About Intiva Health:

Intiva Health connects licensed medical professionals and facilities to automate the tasks of credentialing, enrollment, continuing medical education, and care team communication/coordination all while maintaining HIPAA-compliance.

Intiva Health is recognized within the global healthcare technology market due to its accomplishments and the success of Ready Doc™. Ready Doc™ is the Gold Standard for a platform that can serve facilities across all sectors in the healthcare industry's needs, from credentialing to payer enrollment, HIPAA-compliant communication tools and more—with cutting-edge security using Hashgraph Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT).

About Athena Music & Wellness Therapy

Athena Music and wellness therapy Inc. is a company that provides solutions to mental health and wellness through music therapy education, treatment, and innovative wellness programs. We are an international education platform with a complete curriculum headquartered in the United States. We are essentially focused on educating the corporate society on the benefits of music therapy in relation to performance and structure.

To learn more, please visit us at www.athenamwt.com.

Contact:

Name: Emily Molino

Email address: [email protected]

Physical address: 4695 MacArthur Court, Ste.# 1100, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Phone: 1-855-5 Athena

SOURCE Athena Music and Wellness Therapy, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.athenamwt.com

