Athena Launches FabOrchestrator™ -- Agentic AI for Manufacturing

FREMONT, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Technology Solutions, a premier provider of advanced MES solutions, today announced FabOrchestrator™, the manufacturing industry's first Agentic AI Foundry designed to transform factory operations.

The Challenge

Transforming your manufacturing data into intelligent decisions

Manufacturing teams face relentless pressure to do more with less—spending countless hours on manual reporting, chasing data across disconnected systems, handling repetitive support tickets, and navigating complex configurations. These inefficiencies slow production, increase costs, and drain engineering resources.

FabOrchestrator™ puts AI agents to work—so your team can focus on what matters most.

What is FabOrchestrator™?

FabOrchestrator™ serves as the Agentic AI Nucleus of your factory—a central intelligence platform with four powerful capabilities:

FabInsight™ — Ask questions in plain English and get instant reports and insights from your factory data

AI Support Engineer — Automatically handles routine support tickets and escalates complex issues when needed

Modeling Agent — Answers MES modeling questions and guides teams through system upgrades

Back-end Agent — Generates code snippets to accelerate MES implementations

Partnership

FabOrchestrator™ is built in partnership with LLM at Scale.AI, an enterprise agentic AI platform specializing in factory automation, multi-agent orchestration, and large language models.

Executive Quotes

"This is a major advancement for the MES ecosystem," said Senthil Ranganathan, Athena Founder and CEO. "FabOrchestrator™ streamlines everyday tasks like reporting and support, delivering real value to our customers and their supply chain partners."

"We're partnering with Athena to bring agentic AI directly to the factory floor," said Jothi, Chief Agentic AI Architect at LLM at Scale.AI. "FabOrchestrator™ proves intelligent agents can transform complex manufacturing operations—helping teams work faster with far less effort."

About Athena

Athena Technology Solutions is an Industry 4.0 solutions provider specializing in MES, PLM, and ERP implementations. Since 2011, Athena has served semiconductor, electronics, medical devices, and clean energy industries. As a trusted partner of Siemens and Critical Manufacturing, Athena drives digital transformation for manufacturers worldwide. Learn more at athenatec.com.

About LLM at Scale.AI

LLM at Scale.AI is an enterprise-grade Agentic AI platform purpose-built for multi-agent orchestration, LLM integration, and autonomous enterprise automation. Trusted by industry leaders including JTC, CBRE, JLL, Cushman & Wakefield, Johnson Controls, and the State of California — delivering measurable business transformation at scale. Learn more at llmatscale.ai

Media Contact:

Senthil Ranganathan

[email protected]

Tags: Agentic AI | Manufacturing AI | Digital Transformation | Industry 4.0 | MES Solutions

Connect: LinkedIn: Athena Technology Solutions | X: @athena_tec

SOURCE Athena Technology Solutions