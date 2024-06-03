Athena LIC Launches Condominium Sales in Long Island City

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acre NY Realty, a New York-based real estate company, announced recently the official launch of sales for Athena LIC at 27-20 42nd Rd in Long Island City. In recent years, the rapidly developing Long Island City has become a preferred choice for many to settle down. As the need for boutique condos has significantly increased. Athena LIC, exclusively represented by Acre NY Realty and designed by the renowned architect Ismael Leyva, has seized this opportunity.

Athena LIC Interior Athena LIC

This 9-story building features 51 units, each reflecting a commitment to modern living standards. The exterior of Athena LIC exemplifies meticulous craftsmanship. The outside world-class glass curtain wall, which offers noise reduction, and high light transmittance. It epitomizes a harmonious blend of timeless and contemporary aesthetics. Upon entering, the grand lobby, with its double-height ceiling soaring to 20'4", exudes sophistication and is equipped with a part-time doorman, a package room, and an Amazon hub, offering convenient services for tenants.

The interior design of the condo is equally impressive. The living room features floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive ceiling heights ranging from 10'0" to 11'1", which allow natural light to cascade into the home, creating an atmosphere of openness and tranquility. The kitchen features elegant dark walnut cabinets and Taj Mahal quartzite countertops, equipped with advanced Bosch appliances for culinary excellence. The bathroom blends luxury with Calacatta porcelain and walnut vanities, enhanced by antique brass accents. The addition of heated floors and custom LED lighting creates a tranquil ambiance for a soothing experience. Besides, smart living features like Wi-Fi enabled smart home appliances offer residents effortless control and seamless integration of daily home functions at their fingertips.

The building offers ample communal spaces. The outdoor space like the rooftop terrace is beautifully designed to provide a perfect balance of activity and tranquility. The storage room and pet spa provide unmatched ease for residences. The fitness center, children's playroom, and E-game lounge offer a variety of choices for residents to socialize, and relax.

Athena LIC is highly sought after not only for its architectural quality but also for its excellent surrounding amenities. Located in the heart of Long Island City, residents at Athena LIC can conveniently access eight subway trains, along with various bus routes and the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), and enjoy easy access to multiple supermarkets, cultural hotspots, and restaurants.

"We are excited to represent this building. Its prime location, luxurious interior design, and comprehensive amenities make it highly desirable among buyers," said Cathy Huang, CEO of Acre NY Realty.

Pricing for current availability at Athena LIC starts at $700,000. For more information or to schedule a tour appointment, please visit www.theathenalic.com

About Acre NY Realty

Acre NY Realty is one of the most influential real estate brokerages in New York. Acre prides itself on providing comprehensive real estate services to its clients. Acre provides extensive market research and analysis, pre-development & post-construction advice, investment strategies, and leasing and sales services. Acre's success has led to over $300M+ in annual sales revenue. For more information, please visit https://www.acreny.us

