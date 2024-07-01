Athena Oncology Forms Strategic Partnership with IDEOlogy Health to Deliver Customized Medical Education to its Providers

TULSA, Okla. and AUSTIN, Texas, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Oncology, a national group of independent community oncology practices, announced today that they have formalized an agreement to designate IDEOlogy Health as their exclusive provider of multi-channel nonpromotional medical education for its healthcare providers.

Athena Oncology is a collective of independent, community-focused oncology practices dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable patient care nationwide. By fostering clinical integration and sharing best practices, Athena enhances the excellence of each member practice.

This collaboration represents a significant advancement in our mission to provide state-of-the-art cancer care Post this

IDEOlogy Health is renowned for its high-quality medical education platforms for physicians seeking credible, unbiased, and up-to-date information on the latest advancements in oncology. With a comprehensive range of educational offerings, IDEOlogy Health is uniquely positioned to deliver timely and relevant oncology updates to Athena Oncology practices, ensuring they remain at the forefront of cancer care innovation.

Under the agreement, Athena Oncology will utilize IDEOlogy Health's diverse educational offerings. Athena plans to leverage IDEOlogy Health's patented digital Sound Bites text message-based platform, which provides physicians with convenient and trustworthy clinical data from world-renowned experts, right at their fingertips. Additionally, Athena will access IDEOlogy's IDEO Talks and IDEOcasts programs to facilitate in-person and virtual discussions between leading oncology experts and their physicians.

Together, they will partner to develop customized multi-channel medical education programs aimed at ensuring enhanced patient outcomes.

"We admire the effort and commitment of community oncologists to stay current with the numerous advancements in oncology. We are excited to partner with Athena Oncology to develop a customized, convenient multi-channel medical education platform to support the growing number of practices in their organization. This collaboration will ensure their providers have access to the latest clinical data, with the goal of achieving the best outcomes for their patients," said Mike Gramling, CEO of IDEOlogy Health.

"This collaboration represents a significant advancement in our mission to provide state-of-the-art cancer care in the community. By streamlining access to timely and credible information, we are poised to enhance the capabilities of our rapidly growing community oncology network," said Dr. Harsha Vyas, CEO and Managing Partner of Athena Oncology.

About Athena Oncology

Athena Oncology is a group of independent, like-minded community oncology practices with a deep commitment to high-quality, low-cost patient care striving for further clinical integration and excellence by learning and coordinating the best practices from each other. Athena formalizes this relationship at a critical level by synchronizing clinically based decision making with coordinated drug purchasing efforts for better long-term viability of its member practices which ultimately translates to continued high quality cancer care access in diverse communities across the country.

About IDEOlogy Health

IDEOlogy Health is leading the change in how healthcare professionals connect and stay up-to-date on the latest advancements in medicine. The company leverages decades of healthcare expertise and emerging technology to provide data, analysis, and educational opportunities from experts across the globe in the diseases of Oncology and Hematology.

www.ideologyhealth.com.

On Behalf of IDEOlogy Health

Sylvia Krivickova

E: [email protected]

SOURCE IDEOlogy Health