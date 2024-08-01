AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Security , the innovative leader in concealed weapons detection system software that is inspired by Homeland Security Best Practices, today announced the successful completion of a $10 million seed funding round led by its founders, Lisa Falzone and Chris Ciabarra. This investment decision reflects Chris and Lisa's unwavering confidence in Athena's CWDS technology and the growing demand for advanced security solutions.

Athena Security Raises $10 Million For Concealed Weapons Detection System Expansion

"In a market that doesn't always align with our vision or valuation, we've chosen to take control of our destiny," said Chris Ciabarra, CTO of Athena Security." This round allows us to maintain focus on expanding our business, developing cutting-edge technology, and delivering unparalleled security solutions to our clients."

Athena Security has consistently delivered innovation to concealed weapons detection systems, introducing patented features like "Evasion" detection which uses artificial intelligence to alert the security team when uncooperative patrons try to avoid the weapons screening system. Other unique features, like the "Voluntary" function, real-time photo alerts, and a wide variety of integrations, allow security teams to streamline processes and enhance compliance with Homeland Security Best Practices . The company's unwavering commitment to innovation, information security, and compliance has earned them a reputation as a trusted partner in safeguarding businesses, schools, casinos, hospitals, and public spaces.

"The new funding will be used to accelerate sales, product development, expand reach in new markets, and strengthen customer support," says Michael Green, CEO. Athena Security remains dedicated to its mission of creating a safer world through advanced security technology.

"We are not deterred by market fluctuations," added Lisa Falzone, President of Athena Security. "We believe in the value we bring to the table and are committed to building a long-term, sustainable business. This funding round is a testament to our confidence in the future of Athena Security."

About Athena Security

Athena Security is a leading provider of concealed weapons detection system patented software and people screening systems designed to protect businesses, hospitals, casinos, schools, and public spaces. The system enhances checkpoint security with the necessary processes and controls to support best practices by Homeland Security. Athena Security is committed to creating a safer world through cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction.

Media Contact:

Athena Security

833-928-4362

[email protected]

SOURCE Athena Security