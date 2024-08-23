Athena Security Releases Weapons Detection Screening Software with AI to Protect Frontline Officers

New Weapons Detection Software Incorporating Homeland Security Best Practices, to Protect Frontline Officers

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Security Inc., a pioneer in AI-powered Weapons Detection Screening security software, today announced the issuance of a groundbreaking patent (Patent Link) for its innovative system designed to detect suboptimal performance in weapons detection system security check operations. This marks a significant step forward in safeguarding the brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day at the entrances of hospitals, stadiums, casinos, events, schools, and other critical facilities.

The patented weapons detection A.I.software leverages advanced sensor technology and artificial intelligence to identify potential security breaches, human errors, and equipment malfunctions in real-time. By proactively alerting security personnel to these issues, the software empowers officers to take immediate corrective action, preventing dangerous situations from escalating.

"This is a game-changer for security officers," said Chris Ciabarra, Co-Founder and CTO of Athena Security, Inc. "Our AI-powered Weapons Detection Screening software acts as an extra set of eyes and ears, providing invaluable support to officers working in high-pressure environments. By identifying potential threats and vulnerabilities, we're helping to create a safer world for everyone."

The system's capabilities include but not limited to:

Detecting human errors : The AI weapons detection software can identify instances where security personnel may be performing checks incorrectly or missing potential threats.

: The AI weapons detection software can identify instances where security personnel may be performing checks incorrectly or missing potential threats. Monitoring equipment performance : The system monitors the proper functioning of weapons detection security equipment, such as metal detectors and X-ray machines, alerting officers to any malfunctions.

: The system monitors the proper functioning of weapons detection security equipment, such as metal detectors and X-ray machines, alerting officers to any malfunctions. Identifying suspicious behavior : The software can detect unusual behavior patterns (evasion of system) in individuals passing through security checkpoints, potentially indicating malicious intent.

: The software can detect unusual behavior patterns (evasion of system) in individuals passing through security checkpoints, potentially indicating malicious intent. Providing real-time alerts: The system delivers instant notifications to security personnel, enabling them to respond swiftly and decisively to potential threats. Athena Security's patented Weapons Detection Screening software has the potential to significantly improve security outcomes at a wide range of venues. By helping to prevent security breaches and protect frontline officers, the software can contribute to a safer and more secure society.

About Athena Security, Inc.

Athena Security is a leading provider of concealed weapons detection system patented software and people screening systems designed to protect businesses, hospitals, casinos, schools, and public spaces. The system enhances checkpoint security with the necessary processes and controls to support best practices by Homeland Security. Athena Security is committed to creating a safer world through cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction.

