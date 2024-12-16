Athena Security Weapons Detection System Launches the Workforce Multiplier with Integrated AI X-Ray Scanning and Concealed Weapons Detection

Athena Security Weapons Detection System's newly created Workforce Multiplier with integrated AI X-ray scanning technology enables swift and precise identification of potential threats that can be managed by one operator and console instead of two.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Security Weapons Detection System, a leading provider of advanced, AI-enabled security solutions, has launched its newly created "Workforce Multiplier" weapons detection system with integrated AI X-ray scanning technology (patent pending). Together, Athena's AI-powered weapons detection and AI X-ray provide unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in identifying potential threats. The new AI X-ray scanning technology fully integrates into Athena's WDS system and requires only one operator to manage both platforms.

Weapons Detection with X-Ray AI on one console instead of two.

"Our new integrated Workforce Multiplier AI software marks a significant step forward in our mission to help save lives," states Lisa Falzone, co-founder and President of Athena Security. "By combining our proven weapons detection system software with advanced AI X-ray technology, we are empowering organizations to proactively identify and mitigate potential threats to help ensure the safety of their employees, customers, and visitors."

Only one operator is needed to operate the integrated system in a low-volume environment, significantly streamlining security procedures and maximizing staff resources for organizations of all sizes. Alerts from both the Athena weapons detection system and the AI X-ray scanner are displayed on the operator's tablet, providing a comprehensive view of potential threats.

"Many organizations need both a weapons detection system and an X-ray machine," says Ciabarra. "The problem is the systems are separate and it takes at least one dedicated personnel to remain stationary with their eyes fixed on the X-Ray screen. We call our system the "Workforce Multiplier" because it's the extra pair of eyes that frees up security personnel so they can focus on other critical security measures."

With the integration of AI-X-ray, threats are identified and instantly labeled. Inorganic materials are colorized, and security officers are notified of threats in real-time. Alerts from both systems are delivered to one console, and organizations need only one operator to run the integrated platform.

Key benefits of the integrated system include:

Enhanced Accuracy and Labeling: AI X-ray scanning ensures AI identification and labeling of weapons, minimizing false positives and negatives. The system also grows smarter over time.

AI X-ray scanning ensures AI identification and labeling of weapons, minimizing false positives and negatives. The system also grows smarter over time. Increased Efficiency: One combined console for both systems enables single-operator capabilities, which optimizes staffing resources.

One combined console for both systems enables single-operator capabilities, which optimizes staffing resources. Space-Saving: The AI X-ray is almost half the size of a traditional X-ray machine, thereby requiring less physical space at entrances.

The AI X-ray is almost half the size of a traditional X-ray machine, thereby requiring less physical space at entrances. Improved Situational Awareness: Consolidated alerts on the operator's tablet provide a comprehensive overview of potential threats.

Consolidated alerts on the operator's tablet provide a comprehensive overview of potential threats. Workforce Multiplier: Organizations essentially recoup the time of one security officer. With weapons detection and identification fully automated, security personnel are freed up to focus on other critical security measures.

Athena Security's new Workforce Multiplier integrated AI X-ray and concealed weapons detection system is available for deployment in a variety of settings, including schools, hospitals, businesses, data centers, government buildings, and public spaces. The new system is also fully integrated with Athena's advanced visitor management platform–enabling organizations to know who and what is entering.

About Athena Security Weapons Detection System, Inc.

Headquartered in Austin, TX and founded by former Revel Systems Co-founders Lisa Falzone and Chris Ciabarra , Athena Security, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced concealed weapons detection systems designed to protect schools, businesses, hospitals, casinos and public spaces. Powered by CEIA OPENGATE®, To learn more about Athena's AI-powered concealed weapons detection systems, visit www.Athena-Security.com or visit the App Store to Download the Athena Weapons Detection System App .

Media Contact:

Anita S. Lane, Publicist

[email protected]

833-928-4362

SOURCE Athena Security Weapons Detection System