athenahealth Issues Statement

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHN), a leading provider of network-enabled services for hospital and ambulatory customers nationwide, issued the following statement in response to the press release and letter issued today by Elliott Management:

The athenahealth Board of Directors takes very seriously its obligation to protect shareholders and to take only those actions that are in the best interests of all shareholders. The Board currently is undertaking a thorough and deliberate analysis of Elliott Management's proposal to acquire the Company for $160 per share in cash and will continue to take the time necessary to complete this review notwithstanding Elliott Management's attempts to publicly pressure the Board and management team. The Board will communicate the results of this analysis and its recommendation promptly.

Our record is clear: members of the athenahealth Board and management team have had an ongoing dialog with the Company's major shareholders, as well as Elliott Management, regarding the Company's business and the Elliott proposal. Although the Company does not comment on the specifics of any conversation with its shareholders, this ongoing engagement has been constructive and has provided an opportunity for shareholders to share their perspectives with management and the Board. Based on our discussions with shareholders, we do not believe the positions set forth in Elliott Management's letter are representative of the positions of all of our shareholders. In addition, notwithstanding the assertions in Elliott Management's letter, the Company fully engaged with respect to Elliott's prior private proposal and, after careful analysis, the Board determined that the proposal was not in the best interests of the Company's shareholders. The Company communicated the Board's determination to Elliott Management.

The Board will take into account the views of all of its shareholders as it evaluates the proposal from Elliott Management and considers the appropriate recommendation. The Board will take the time necessary to complete its work so that it can recommend only those actions that it determines are in the best interests of all shareholders.

Meanwhile, athenahealth continues to play an innovative and valuable role in the healthcare industry. We sit in the very early days of the digitization of healthcare and the Company remains excited by its future.

Lazard and Centerview Partners have been retained as financial advisors to assist the Board in this analysis, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP has been engaged as legal counsel to the Company.