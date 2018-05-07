athenahealth to Review Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from Elliott Management

Consistent with its fiduciary duties and following consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, the athenahealth Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and athenahealth shareholders. athenahealth shareholders do not need to take any action at this time.

Lazard is serving as financial advisor to athenahealth, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is serving as legal counsel.

About athenahealth, Inc.

athenahealth partners with hospital and ambulatory customers to drive clinical and financial results. We offer medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services. We combine insights from our network of 114,000 providers and 110 million patients with deep industry knowledge and perform administrative work at scale. For more information, please visit www.athenahealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding management's expectations to advance value creation across the athenahealth business and to become healthcare's first platform company; statements regarding management's expectations for future financial and operational performance, expected growth, positioning in the market, and business outlook; statements regarding management's focus on the execution of our strategic plan and expected outcomes, including anticipated cost savings, increased efficiencies, streamlined workflow, margin improvements, and improvements in employee engagement; statements regarding recently announced changes to the Company's leadership and governance structure and expected outcomes. Forward-looking statements may be identified with words such as "will," "may," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "upcoming," "believe," "estimate," or similar terminology, and the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include: our ability to successfully implement our strategic initiatives and achieve their anticipated impact; our ability to manage changes in our management team and changes resulting from our workforce reduction and office closures; our highly competitive industry and our ability to compete effectively and remain innovative; the development of the market for cloud-based healthcare information technology services; changes in the healthcare industry and their impact on the demand for our services; our ability to successfully recruit qualified new executive and board talent and to manage our management transition; our ability to maintain consistently high growth rates due to lengthening customer sales cycles and lower utilization; the impact of changes in our business model and structure; our ability to successfully implement operational and leadership initiatives; our ability to effectively manage our growth; our ability to protect our intellectual property; current and future litigation, including for intellectual property infringement; our dependence on third-party providers; risks and costs associated with our worldwide operations; our ability to attract and retain highly-skilled employees; our fluctuating operating results; our ability to retain our customers and maintain customer revenue; our tax liability; our variable sales and implementation cycles; the timing at which we recognize certain revenue and our ability to evaluate our prospects; defects and errors in our software or services, or interruptions or damages to our systems or those of third parties on which we rely; a data security breach; limitations on our use of data; the effect of payer and provider conduct; the failure of our services to provide accurate and timely information; changing government regulation and the costs and challenges of compliance; the potential for illegal behavior by employees or subcontractors; and the price volatility of our common stock. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. For additional information regarding these and other risks faced by us, refer to our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), available on the Investors section of our website at www.athenahealth.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

Investors

Dana Quattrochi

investorrelations@athenahealth.com

617-402-1329

Media

Holly Spring

media@athenahealth.com

617-402-1631

Barrett Golden / Nick Lamplough / Scott Bisang

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athenahealth-to-review-unsolicited-acquisition-proposal-from-elliott-management-300643568.html

SOURCE athenahealth, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.athenahealth.com

