Athene Holding Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athene Holding Ltd. ("Athene") (NYSE: ATH), a leading financial services company specializing in retirement solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. The earnings release, financial supplement, and earnings presentation are available at ir.athene.com/financials/quarterly-results.

Jim Belardi, CEO of Athene said, "Our robust fourth quarter results capped a year of record growth in which we generated $56 billion of gross inflows across our diversified funding channels, underwritten to very attractive returns above our historical average. A primary driver of this activity was record net organic growth of 27% for the year. Despite the pandemic, our focus and discipline to execute Athene's business strategy never wavered – originate low cost, persistent funding and employ alpha-generating investing capabilities to drive compelling net spread."

Belardi continued, "Our strong financial results demonstrate both the resilience of our model and our ability to drive consistent excellence even through periods of volatility. The significant profitable growth we generated in 2020 will increase our earnings power in 2021 and beyond. Importantly, we continue to see an abundance of organic and inorganic opportunities in front of us. As one of the best capitalized businesses in the industry, we will use our position of strength to build upon our compelling track record of delivering long-term shareholder value."

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH), through its subsidiaries ("Athene"), is a leading financial services company with total assets of $202.8 billion as of December 31, 2020 and operations in the United States, Bermuda, and Canada. Athene specializes in helping its customers achieve financial security and is a solutions provider to institutions. Founded in 2009, Athene is Driven to Do More for our policyholders, business partners, shareholders, and the communities in which we work and live. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

