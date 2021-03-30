Athene Launches Fixed Indexed Annuity Designed to Maximize Long-Term Retirement Savings

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athene USA ("Athene"), a leading provider of retirement savings products, announced the launch of Athene AccuMaxSM, a fixed indexed annuity that provides enhanced protected accumulation potential for "patient money" set aside for retirement or other long-term savings goals. Athene AccuMax is issued by Athene Annuity and Life Company ("AAIA"), a subsidiary of Athene.

Like all fixed indexed annuities, AccuMax combines the opportunity for growth based in part on the performance of a stock market index with protection from loss due to market downturns. What sets it apart is the availability of multi-year indexed interest crediting strategies, innovative indices, and the predictability of crediting rates on all strategies that are guaranteed for the annuity's Withdrawal Charge period.

"Athene AccuMax is designed for long-term savers seeking index-driven growth potential as an alternative to traditional fixed income alternatives," said Grant Kvalheim, CEO and President of Athene USA. "It blends the spirit of opportunity with the security of guarantees in unique and powerful ways."

A wide range of features make AccuMax a compelling accumulation option for financial professionals and their clients.

All fixed and indexed strategy crediting rates are guaranteed for the duration of the Withdrawal Charge period.

Multi-year and annual crediting terms provide growth potential and liquidity.

Features new AI Powered Multi-Asset Index (AiMAX 1 ) and Shiller Barclays CAPE® Allocator 6 Index (BXIISC6E 1 ).

) and Shiller Barclays CAPE® Allocator 6 Index (BXIISC6E ). Innovative Annual Interval Sum crediting strategy tied to the S&P 500® combines the benefit of higher rates through a multi-year strategy with the ability to measure index performance in annual steps.

1 Because this index applies a volatility control mechanism, the range of both the positive and negative performance of the index is limited.

About Athene USA

Athene USA is a subsidiary of Athene Holding Ltd, a leading financial services company, which specializes in helping its customers achieve financial security and serving as a solutions provider to institutions. Athene USA is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa and is the principal operating location for Athene's business in the United States. Athene USA serves hundreds of thousands of customers across all 50 states, and through its predecessor companies, has been serving American consumers for more than 100 years. Further information about Athene can be found at athene.com.

Important Information

This annuity has limitations and charges. For costs and complete details, please request a Certificate of Disclosure.

Guarantees provided by annuities are subject to the financial strength and claims paying ability of the issuing insurance company.

Fixed indexed annuities are not stock market investments and do not directly participate in any stock or equity investments. Market indices may not include dividends paid on the underlying stocks, and therefore may not reflect the total return of the underlying stocks; neither an Index nor any market-indexed annuity is comparable to a direct investment in the equity markets.

The interest earned is subject to certain limitations such as an Annual Spread, a Cap Rate, and Participation Rate. Please note that the interest you earn may be zero; however, the interest that you earn will never be less than zero.

Withdrawals and surrender of taxable amounts are subject to ordinary income tax, and except under certain circumstances, will be subject to an IRS penalty if taken prior to age 59½. Withdrawals are not credited with index interest in the year they are taken. Withdrawals in excess of the free amount are subject to a Withdrawal Charge and MVA which may result in the loss of principal.

AI Powered Multi-Asset Index • The AI Powered Multi-Asset Index (the "AiMAX Index") is the exclusive property of EquBot Inc. ("EquBot") and administered, calculated, and published by Solactive AG ("Solactive"). EquBot, AiMAX, and "AI Powered Multi-Asset Index" (collectively, the "AiMAX Marks") are trademarks or service marks of EquBot and have been licensed by HSBC and sub-licensed by Athene Annuity and Life Company (the "Company") for use in a fixed indexed annuity offered by the Company. The fixed indexed annuity is not, in whole or in part, sponsored, structured, priced, endorsed, offered, sold, issued or promoted by EquBot, HSBC, Solactive or any of their affiliates. EquBot and HSBC's only relationship to the Company is the licensing of the AiMAX Index and AiMAX Marks for certain purposes. Solactive's only relationship to the Company is with respect to administering, calculating and publishing the AiMAX Index. EquBot, HSBC and Solactive shall not have any liability with respect to a fixed indexed annuity in which an interest crediting option is based on the AiMAX Index and are not liable for any loss relating to the fixed indexed annuity, whether arising directly or indirectly from the use of the AiMAX Index, its methodology, any AiMAX Mark or otherwise. None of EquBot, HSBC or Solactive have any obligation to take into consideration any of the needs of the Company or any of the owners, annuitants or beneficiaries of the fixed indexed annuity in designing, calculating, administering or licensing the AiMAX Index.

NONE OF EQUBOT, HSBC, SOLACTIVE OR THEIR SUPPLIERS GUARANTEES THE ACCURACY, ADEQUACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS OR AVAILABILITY OF THE AIMAX INDEX OR ANY COMPONENT THEREOF OR DATA INCLUDED THEREIN, OR THAT NO ERROR, OMISSION, DELAY OR INTERRUPTION WILL EXIST THEREIN. NONE OF HSBC, EQUBOT, SOLACTIVE OR THEIR SUPPLIERS MAKES ANY REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, AND EACH OF HSBC, EQUBOT, SOLACTIVE AND THEIR SUPPLIERS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, THOSE REGARDING (I) MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, AND (II) THE ADVISABILITY OF ANY PERSON INVESTING IN THE FIXED INDEXED ANNUITY.

No purchaser, seller or holder of the fixed indexed annuity, or any other person or entity, should use or refer to any AiMAX Mark or other EquBot trade name to sponsor, endorse, market or promote the fixed indexed annuity without a license from EquBot and HSBC. Under no circumstances may any person or entity claim any affiliation or association with EquBot, HSBC or Solactive without the prior written permission of EquBot, HSBC or Solactive.

In calculating the performance of the AiMAX Index, EquBot deducts a servicing cost of 0.75% per annum, calculated on a daily basis. Such costs may vary over time with market conditions. These costs reduce the potential positive change in the AiMAX Index and thus the amount of interest that will be credited to the fixed indexed annuity option based on the AiMAX Index.

The volatility control applied by EquBot may reduce the potential positive or negative change in the AiMAX Index and thus the amount of interest that will be credited to the fixed indexed annuity option that is based on the AiMAX Index.

Nothing provided herein should be construed as HSBC, EquBot, Solactive or any of their suppliers providing tax, legal, or investment advice nor are HSBC, EquBot, Solactive or any of their suppliers recommending engaging in any investment strategy or transaction.

S&P 500® Index • The "S&P 500®" is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global, or its affiliates ("SPDJI") and has been licensed for use by Athene Annuity and Life Company. Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC, a division of S&P Global ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Athene Annuity and Life Company. Athene Annuity and Life Company's Products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500®.

Shiller Barclays CAPE® Allocator 6 Index • The Shiller Barclays CAPE® Allocator 6 Index has been developed in part by RSBB-I, LLC, the research principal of which is Robert J. Shiller. RSBB-I, LLC is not an investment advisor, and does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the Shiller Barclays CAPE® Allocator 6 Index, or any data or methodology either included therein or upon which it is based. Neither RSBB-I, LLC nor Robert J. Shiller and its consultant, IndexVestLAB, LLC and consultants thereto, shall have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions therein, and makes no warranties, express or implied, as to performance or results experienced by any party from the use of any information included therein or upon which it is based, and expressly disclaims all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose with respect thereto, and shall not be liable for any claims or losses of any nature in connection with the use of such information, including but not limited to, lost profits or punitive or consequential damages, even if RSBB-I, LLC is advised of the possibility of same. Neither Barclays Bank PLC ("BB PLC") nor any of its affiliates (collectively "Barclays") is the issuer or producer of Athene fixed indexed annuities (the "Products") and Barclays has no responsibilities, obligations or duties to purchasers of the Products. The Shiller Barclays CAPE® Allocator 6 Index (the "Index"), together with any Barclays indices that are components of the Index, is a trademark owned by Barclays and, together with any component indices and index data, is licensed for use by Athene Annuity and Life Company ("Athene") as the issuer or producer of the Products (the "Issuer"). Barclays' only relationship with the Issuer in respect of the Index is the licensing of the Index, which is administered, compiled and published by BB PLC in its role as the index sponsor (the "Index Sponsor") without regard to the Issuer or the Products or purchasers of the Products. Additionally, Athene as issuer or producer of the Products may for itself execute transaction(s) with Barclays in or relating to the Index in connection with the Products. Consumers acquire the Products from Athene and neither acquire any interest in the Index nor enter into any relationship of any kind whatsoever with Barclays upon purchasing the Products. The Products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Barclays and Barclays makes no representation regarding the advisability of the Products or use of the Index or any data included therein. Barclays shall not be liable in any way to the Issuer, purchasers of the Products or to other third parties in respect of the use or accuracy of the Index or any data included therein.

Athene AccuMax [ICC20 STA (11/20)] or state variation is issued by Athene Annuity and Life Company, West Des Moines, IA. Product features, limitations and availability vary; see the Certificate of Disclosure for details. Product not available in all states.

This material is provided by Athene Annuity and Life Company (61689) headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, which issues annuities in 49 states (excluding NY) and D.C.

ATHENE ANNUITIES ARE PRODUCTS OF THE INSURANCE INDUSTRY AND NOT GUARANTEED BY ANY BANK NOR INSURED BY FDIC OR NCUA/NCUSIF. MAY LOSE VALUE. NO BANK/CREDIT UNION GUARANTEE. NOT A DEPOSIT. NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY. MAY ONLY BE OFFERED BY A LICENSED INSURANCE AGENT.

