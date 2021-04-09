Athene Releases Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athene Holding Ltd. ("Athene") (NYSE: ATH), a leading financial services company specializing in retirement services, today released its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. Athene remains focused on ensuring the company's initiatives reflect responsible business practices that create a lasting positive impact for all stakeholders. During an extraordinary year, the report showcases the many ways in which Athene added value for customers and the broader community in 2020.

"As our company has grown, so has our commitment to our stakeholders. We respect the responsibility and opportunity before us to serve as a source of strength, for not only our customers and employees but also for the communities and the industry where we operate," said Jim Belardi, CEO and Chairman of Athene.

Highlights of the company's CSR progress in 2020 include:

Donated meaningful contributions of time and resources in its communities, which included more than 3,000 hours of cumulative employee volunteering and providing over 17,000 books to childcare centers and education programs.

Donated nearly $2.5 million to worthy causes, including $1 million to United Way through employee contributions and the Athene USA Charitable Foundation.

to worthy causes, including to United Way through employee contributions and the Athene Charitable Foundation. Pledged $1.9 million to the Bermuda College Foundation to help create the Career Development Centre.

to the Foundation to help create the Career Development Centre. Formally established board-level oversight of the company's CSR program by the Legal and Regulatory Committee.

Approved a CSR Charter to formalize the CSR Committee.

Established three high-level goals to serve as a company-wide call to action on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) matters. These goals include:

Deepening employees' knowledge on critical DEI issues,



Increasing the diversity of its workplace, and



Further building a culture of inclusion.

To help promote a more inclusive workplace and society at large, Athene signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge.

Enhanced focus on furthering gender diversity in the financial services and insurance sector. Women comprise 33% of our senior leadership team and represented 54% of new hires in 2020.

Published additional socially-driven policies that help govern its business to ensure Athene maintains the company's high standards of integrity and excellence.

"I am incredibly proud of our progress and I look forward to seeing the maturation of our corporate social responsibility program in the coming years," said Belardi.

Athene's CSR Report can be found at Athene.com/CSR.

About Athene

Athene, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retirement services company with total assets of $202.8 billion as of December 31, 2020 and operations in the United States, Bermuda, and Canada. Athene specializes in helping its customers achieve financial security and is a solutions provider to institutions. Founded in 2009, Athene is Driven to Do More for our policyholders, business partners, shareholders, and the communities in which we work and live. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

Media Contact:

Amanda Carstens Steward

+1 441 279 8525

+1 515 344 6060

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Noah Gunn

+1 441 279 8534

+1 646 768 7309

[email protected]

SOURCE Athene Holding Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.athene.com

