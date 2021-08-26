Atheneum Raises $150M in Growth Capital to Accelerate Global Expansion

NEW YORK and BERLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atheneum , a fast growth B2B Research Technology ("ResTech") platform, announced today it has secured $150 million led by Guidepost Growth Equity with participation from select Limited Partners, as well as existing investors, Crosslantic Capital Management , Michael Brehm , Vogel Communications Group , and the Founding Management team of Atheneum. The new growth capital will fuel the company's rapid market expansion including in the U.S., continued technology and product development, and hiring initiatives. Roshen Menon and Chris Cavanagh, general partners of Guidepost, will join the company's board.

Through its proprietary machine learning software and cloud-based insights platform, "Athena One", Atheneum provides rapid responses and on-demand access to global intelligence for understanding cutting edge industry trends and the critical in-depth market information needed to drive business expansion, operational excellence and product innovation. The company delivers qualitative (expert consultations and placements) and quantitative (surveys and data products) research solutions with best-in-class client response times, increased workflow automation, and industry-leading Net Promoter Scores. Despite the COVID-19 crisis, Atheneum grew 45% in 2020 and has continued that momentum in the first seven months of 2021 with the company's growth nearly doubling.

Among the over 500 customers globally, Atheneum has built significant global capabilities and solutions across a variety of industries with a particular strength in life sciences and technology.

"We are excited to have found the perfect partners for the next phase of growth and to further disrupt the fast growing, $22 billion data and intelligence market," said Mathias Wengeler, Atheneum co-founder and CEO. "Guidepost shares our vision to continue to build a fully digital cockpit for primary research, a one stop shop to gather raw data from surveys, virtual focus groups to in-depth interviews – all delivered by our evolving suite of products."

"Guidepost has gotten to know Mathias and his team over a number of years through our long-term investment experience and thesis-development in the ResTech space. Atheneum is redefining how business intelligence is being shared across the globe by connecting enterprise organizations with the highest quality information at record speed," said Menon. "We are thrilled to partner with Atheneum, as the company continues to lead and drive innovation in the substantial, yet fragmented ResTech market."

About Atheneum

Founded in 2010 in Berlin, Germany, Atheneum's founding management team, Mathias Wengeler, Ammad Ahmad and Marta Margolis, have spearheaded its global growth across 11 offices including London, Munich and Shanghai, with U.S. headquarters in New York. The Atheneum Insights Platform provides quick and secure access to industry experts utilizing technology that supports the primary research needs of over 500 enterprise customers via its platform for knowledge-sharing through more than 680,000 opinion leaders globally. Atheneum provides rapid responses and on-demand access to global market intelligence based on the experience and knowledge of experts in an industry, and can be used for understanding cutting-edge industry trends, market intelligence needs in new business development and operational excellence, and industry structure research for global expansion.

The gender and ethnically diverse leadership team prides itself on promoting a culture of diversity, excellence, and social responsibility among the company's over 500 employees around the globe. For more information, visit www.atheneum.ai.

About Guidepost

Guidepost Growth Equity is a leading growth equity firm that partners with technology companies offering innovative solutions in large, dynamic markets including tech-enabled services, application software, data and information services, and infrastructure software and services. Current and prior investments include Dyn (acquired by Oracle), Lucid, Jive Communications (acquired by LogMeIn), Mineral, OutSystems, ProtoLabs (IPO on NYSE), and WP Engine. Guidepost Growth Equity provides the flexible capital, operational support, and strategic guidance necessary to support the continued success of growth-stage businesses and has over $1.3 billion of capital under management. For more information, please visit our website at guidepostgrowth.com .

