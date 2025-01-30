Athenic AI Raises Seed Round Led by BMW i Ventures to Democratize Data Analysis

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Athenic AI , a pioneering player in the data analysis and business intelligence (BI) space, today announced $4.3 million in funding led by BMW i Ventures and joined by TenVC, Scrum Ventures, Stage 2 Capital, Beat Ventures, SpaceCadet, Boost VC and Abstraction Capital. This new funding will enable Athenic AI to accelerate product development, enhance its market presence, and expand its reach to enterprise clients seeking to unlock the true potential of their data.

The Athenic AI team (from left to right): Jonah Park, Ricky Ho, CEO Jared Zhao, Evan Grobar, and Peiyao Wang.

Access to data analytics and actionable insights has often been a bottleneck for business teams. Athenic AI is a company that aims to solve this problem with its LLM-enabled, self-serve analytics platform. The platform uses a proprietary data search engine to pull data from various sources across the organization and draw combined insights efficiently. Business users can access a 'mission control for business' where they can ask data questions in natural language format and receive results (in tables, graphs, etc. format) within seconds rather than waiting for hours or days for help from an analyst. Companies can now find answers to complex, multi-faceted questions by leveraging the power of integrated data sources. By combining information from ERP systems, CRM platforms, and data warehouses, organizations can democratize access to critical insights across their teams. This approach speeds up decision-making, empowering stakeholders at every level.

The company, founded by a team with data and machine learning research experience at UC Berkeley, is set to transform BI reporting and ad hoc analysis with the power of Generative AI. This significant investment will propel Athenic AI's mission to empower individuals and enterprises to uncover the "Why" behind their data.

"Access to business analytics is essential for a well-functioning, data-driven organization," says Samantha Huang, Principal of BMW i Ventures. "Today's process is inefficient—business teams face long waits for reports or dashboards, while analytics teams are overwhelmed with ad hoc requests. With Athenic AI, users have been able to reduce the time of their workflow from weeks to minutes. The potential for such technology is vast, not only for transforming Analytics and BI software but also paving the way for a new category.

Jared Zhao, CEO of Athenic AI, said, "This investment is a testament to the transformative potential of Athenic AI in the BI space. As more organizations become data-driven, we believe there is a need for an intuitive and scalable BI solution for non-technical users. We are excited to continue our mission of democratizing data analysis and helping organizations uncover actionable insights from their data, ultimately driving smarter decision-making."

The team's journey through the data landscape has led to the profound realization that true accessibility to data analysis is the key to unlocking deeper insights. Athenic AI focuses on four core pillars.

Empower users with instantaneous data analysis, allowing them to extract critical information at any given moment. This dynamic interaction with datasets is tailored to address teams' immediate challenges, ensuring timely and crucial insights.

Break down barriers by making analytics accessible to non-technical users.

Go beyond mere analysis by enabling users to seamlessly incorporate data insights into their daily workflows. This empowerment equips them to dive deeper into trends, facilitating data-driven decision-making as a part of their daily routine.

Tailor insights derived from company data to individual needs, surpassing standard dashboards and reports that often lack the crucial nuance required for comprehensive analysis. This customization not only saves time but also enables more data-rich insights.

Customers have recognized the company's value proposition, including Penske Media Corporation (PMC) a digital media and publishing company that owns Variety Variety.com , Rollingstone.com , Deadline, Golden Globe, Billboard and American Music Awards.

"Athenic AI augments our data capabilities by allowing our non-technical users to analyze data more directly and much faster," said Gabriel Koen, Senior Vice President of Technology at PMC. "The platform helps us produce greater value from our data by increasing the number of people who can access insights."

"The speed and depth of insights from Athenic AI enables us to compete with far larger competitors," said Suzy Batiz, Founder & CEO of Pourri. "Leveraging Athenic AI allows us to move faster and more efficiently than giants like P&G and Unilever."

