Athenium and Hale Capital Partners Join Forces to Drive Advanced Analytics and AI Solutions in Risk and Quality Management Markets

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hale Capital Partners ("Hale Capital"), a NY-based private growth equity firm, led a cooperative recapitalization through which it acquired a majority stake in Athenium, a leading provider of innovative risk and quality management solutions for insurance, finance and government sectors.

This investment marks a significant milestone, bringing together Hale Capital's deep expertise supporting high-growth technology companies with Athenium's cutting-edge software solutions. Athenium has been widely recognized for transforming claims quality control, underwriting and risk selection, and risk management through advanced data analytics and AI-driven capabilities.

In connection with the investment, Jim Greenwell has joined Athenium as CEO. Jim is a proven CEO who successfully led multiple companies, one of which was Hale Capital's first portfolio company. "Athenium is an industry leader in risk and quality management solutions with a history of exceeding its customers' expectations with its best-in-class solutions. My focus is to create an environment where our employees succeed in serving our customers brilliantly," said Jim of his mission.

"We are thrilled to become the majority investor in Athenium and work with Jim again," said Martin Hale, CEO of Hale Capital. "Jim's customer-focused leadership coupled with Athenium's exceptional innovation in risk analytics creates tremendous potential to scale. We're combining our strategic resources and operational expertise with Athenium's leading products to accelerate growth and broaden impact across industries."

Athenium, headquartered in Dover, NH, has long been at the forefront of delivering high-impact solutions empowering data driven decision-making, increasing operational efficiency, and enhancing risk management practices. The company's products are known for integrating predictive analytics, machine learning and domain expertise to help clients proactively manage risk and optimize performance.

Hale Capital has a strong track record investing in and guiding technology and software companies able to shape the future of their industries, scaling innovation and fostering sustainable business models.

The investment will fuel further development of Athenium's products, allowing the company to explore new verticals and enhance its capabilities in insurance, financial services, and beyond.

About Hale Capital

Hale Capital partners with talented entrepreneurs to achieve remarkable corporate transformations. We serve as stewards for the ideas of extraordinary leaders as they seek to accelerate growth in special situations, divestitures, and federal technology sectors. Hale's roadmap to success centers on a program of transformation— financial, cultural, and operational—developed from extensive academic work and over two decades of investment expertise. This critical intellectual property helps our companies evolve, grow, and compete in an ever-shifting marketplace. To learn more, visit www.halecapital.com.

About Athenium

Athenium is a leading provider of risk and quality management solutions, offering advanced analytics software to optimize performance and manage risk. Their products combine patented technology and artificial intelligence to drive decision-making and operational improvements. Athenium's mission is to help organizations make smarter, data-driven decisions. For more information, visit www.athenium.com.

Media Contacts:

Athenium

Colin McBride

[email protected]

www.athenium.com

Hale Capital Partners

Nate Foos

[email protected]

www.halecapital.com

SOURCE Athenium LLC