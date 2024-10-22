Athenium Announces Insurance Quality Assurance (IQA) 2025 Conference

Event Details:

Date: March 17 th – 20 th 2025

– 20 2025 Location: Nashville, TN

Registration: Click here to register

IQA 2025 will empower participants with access to thought leaders, best-in-class presentations, hand-on workshops and expert panels. Attendees will leave IQA with actionable insights for underwriting, claims and compliance programs, with topics ranging from advanced data analytics and AI-powered insights to automation and tactical steps to improve program performance. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with peers and discover real-world use cases that demonstrate the power of a strong quality assurance program and its critical role in improving decision-making, reducing risk and driving financial performance across the organization.

Key sessions will include:

Panel discussions: engage in conversations with industry thought leaders on the future of insurance technology and QA.

Product innovations, sneak peaks & early access: learn about the latest features and future developments for team think and GaugeQuality.

Carrier presentations: hear from best-in-class companies about how implementing AI has transformed their QA processes.

Interactive workshops: hands-on sessions designed to showcase practical applications for underwriting, claims, and more.

"We are excited to host IQA 2025 in Nashville and provide a forum for insurance professionals to deepen their understanding of how strong quality assurance programs can improve financial and operational performance across the insurance organization," said Ashley Deveny, General Manager of Insurance Solutions at Athenium. "The mission of IQA 2025 is to empower attendees with truly actionable insights – we want attendees to leave knowing they're headed back to their organizations with new ideas to implement – ideas that will enable data-driven decision making, aid in cross-functional collaboration and deliver real results."

IQA attendees come from top P&C, Life and Reinsurance carriers, from large global insurers to small and mid-market regional carriers. Quality assurance is a shared priority, pivotal to the success of carriers across the industry and within each sector, whether claims, underwriting, compliance and operations.

Athenium's QA platforms, trusted by leading insurance carriers, help teams improve operational efficiency, mitigate risks and drive performance with its powerful data-driven insights. The conference will offer an unparalleled opportunity to learn from experts, network with peers, and gain actionable knowledge to enhance your organization's quality assurance programs.

About Athenium:

Athenium is a leader in quality assurance, risk management and predictive analytics for the insurance industry. The company's suite of advanced tools, including teamthink and GaugeQuality, empower insurance carriers to optimize decision-making, streamline operations and mitigate risk through actionable insights and innovative technology.

Contact: [email protected]

