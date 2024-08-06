Athenium Secures Top Prize in NGA Grand Fishing Forecast Challenge

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and National Security Innovation Network have announced that Athenium LLC of Dover, NH, won the top prize of $500,000 to help prevent rapidly increasing threats posed by illegal fishing around the globe.

"The challenge winners' forecasts outperformed the historical Global Fishing Watch baseline by up to 25%," said Dr. Mike Brady, a leading research scientist at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

The above map reflects a fishing activity forecast produced by Athenium for earlier this year in the South Pacific. Red & deep orange reflect the most active fishing locations, and light blue the least.

NGA asked Athenium and dozens of other competitors in the "Grand Fishing Forecast Challenge" to design effective solutions in forecasting maritime traffic involved in illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

"Our scientists won by inventing advanced predictive analytics to integrate with Athenium's comprehensive global climate data," said Jordan Foley, President of Athenium LLC. "These forecasts can bolster conservation efforts worldwide by promoting sustainable fishing practices."

Congress was told last year that illegal, unregulated fishing is a significant and growing global problem. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned that vessels from China and six other nations were threatening oceanic ecosystems, harming law-abiding seafood producers and endangering stable food systems.

The competition's organizers said they encouraged development of industrial fishing forecasts in concert with efforts by the U.S. Defense-Intelligence Community to systematically detect, track and report illegal fishing.

Athenium's competitors for the top prize included international companies and research institutes specializing in oceanography and artificial intelligence.

"Our fishing forecasts blend technical expertise and patented analytics with practical applications to help optimize resources across governments and industry," said Dr. Ellen Cousins, Athenium's Chief Science Officer. "We look forward to working with NGA and other DoD partners to leverage these advancements in real-time, across all oceans."

She added, "Together, we can make a significant difference in combating illegal and unregulated actors."

Athenium LLC is a portfolio company of In-Q-Tel, the private venture firm serving the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and the broader intelligence community. Athenium's climate-intelligence tools and other solutions serve the U.S. Air Force, the CIA, Homeland Security and one-third of the largest property & casualty insurers in the United States. For more information about the Grand Fishing Forecast Challenge, the finalists and Athenium LLC, visit NGA News and https://www.athenium.com/.

SOURCE Athenium LLC